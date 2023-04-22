CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Lady Tigers' softball team hosted five-time defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field on Friday night, and CRHS outlasted the Lady Huskies by a final score of 3-2.
An error by Chapmanville allowed Hoover's Brooklyn Huffman to score in the top of the first inning, making it 1-0 in favor of the visitors.
That was the score until the bottom of the third when the Lady Tigers' Erica Sigmon singled to score a run, tying the contest at 1-1.
The game remained deadlocked until the home half of the fifth, and that's when Chapmanville plated a pair of runs to take a 3-1 lead after Laken Parks hit a sacrifice fly and Emma Muncy scored off an error.
In the top of the seventh frame, Huffman crushed a solo homer to center field to bring Hoover within one run at 3-2, but the rally ended there and CRHS escaped with the victory.
Parks (one RBI), Sigmon (one RBI), Brooke Christian, Evy Altizer, and Hannah Miller each had one hit at the plate for Chapmanville.
Chloe Murphy pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers and struck out eight batters while walking just one. She gave up seven hits and one earned run.
Huffman went 3-3 at the plate for the Lady Huskies with a double, a home run and an RBI. Kirstin Wehrle was also 3-3 and had a double of her own.
Josi Fix (five innings, four Ks, no walks, one ER, five hits) took the loss on the hill for Herbert Hoover.
Chapmanville head coach Ronnie Ooten was happy with Murphy's outing on the mound Friday.
"She did a good job," Ooten said. "This is the first seven she's went. She's went three, four, or five sometimes. She went the whole game today and threw a good ballgame. She's just a little far away. She's got to throw more."
To Ooten, it is imperative that his squad plays good as the regular season winds down and tournament play gets closer.
"We have six games next week," Ooten said. "We have to play good every game. If you get beat, you get beat. If we play good every game, pick our bats up so then, like I say, Chloe's going to have to pitch a seven-inning ballgame to get her stamina up. We'll go from there."
Herbert Hoover head coach Missy Smith saw some good things out of her team despite the loss.
"We hit the ball hard just right at them and they made some good plays," Smith said. "For the most part, the defense played pretty well, had a diving catch on the infield, and came up with some strikeouts. We needed them, just didn't get the outs when we had to."
Chapmanville improved to 13-5 on the season with the win while Herbert Hoover dropped to 12-8.
Score by innings:
HHHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 7 2
CRHS: 0 0 1 0 2 0 - 3 5 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.