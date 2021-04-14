The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team played its first game in two years on Monday at Scott, losing to 3-2 to its Class AA sectional rival.
Sierra Cook was the starting and losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers (0-1).
Kailey Freeman was the starter and winner for Scott (1-0).
Freshman Erica Sigmond hit a home run for the Lady Tigers and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Cook was 2-for-4 and Erin Adkins also had a hit. Sidnee Varney had a sacrifice bunt.
Both teams had five hits in the game.
Chapmanville was scheduled to host Mingo Central on Tuesday in its home opener. The Lady Tigers then play at Winfield on April 14 and at Poca on April 15 before hosting Herbert Hoover on April 16 and Sissonville on April 20. CRHS hosts Logan on April 21.
CRHS coach Ronnie Ooten began his 40th season as head coach at Chapmanville and has a 701-169 record and six state championships.
Logan’s softball team was originally slated to host Lincoln County on Monday in its opener but that game was moved to May 5.
Logan was slated to open on Tuesday at Poca, then play at Winfield on April 15 and at Man on April 19.
Man was scheduled to open the season on Tuesday at Van. The Lady Billies host Westside on April 14 and then play a pair of games at Point Pleasant on April 17.