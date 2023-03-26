Heavy winds had the balls flying all over the Chapmanville softball park on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Tigers and visiting Belfry combined to hit four home runs.
Chapmanville made the most of their hits as they capitalized on seven Belfry errors for an 11-6 win.
The Lady Tigers used a big seven run third inning to blow open what was a 3-3 game at the time and take a 10-3 lead over the Lady Pirates.
Erin Adkins and Emma Muncy both belted two-run home runs in the seven run inning while Erica Sigmon and LaTosha Perry each had RBI doubles in the frame.
Molly Fahm came in to pitch in relief of starter Myra Bevins and kept the Lady Tiger bats at bay the rest of the game as she held them to one run over the final four plus innings.
Fahm hit a solo home run in the first to give Belfry an early 1-0 lead and Isabella Howard blasted a sole bomb into the parking lot in the fourth inning.
Fahm had two hits and two RBIs on the day the lead Belfry while Myra Bevins also had two hits including a double. Natalie Fite singled and knocked in a run while Makaylin Meade, Alexia Bevins, and Abbi Vipperman each had singles. Alexia Bevins led Belfry with two runs scored.
Adkins paced Chapmanville with two hits including the two-run homer while Muncy also had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Laken Parks, Brooke Christian, Sigman, and Perry each had doubles for Chapmanville while Eva Altizer added a single.
Sigman also had two RBIs while Perry and Christian also knocked in a run for the victors.
Perry took the win in the circle as she went six innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits with four Ks and two walks. Charity Atwood came in to pitch the seventh and struck out all three batters she faced.
Myra Bevins took the loss for Belfry as she went two innings and allowed 10 runs, six earned, on eight hits with no punchouts and no walks. Fahm allowed just one hit over four innings while fanning four batters and walking one.
Score by Innings
BHS: 1 1 1 2 0 0 1 - 6 9 7
CRHS: 1 2 7 0 0 1 x - 11 9 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.