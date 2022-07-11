Chapmanville three-sport standout Brody Dalton will be keeping his talents in state as he announced over the weekend that he had verbally committed to West Virginia University to play baseball.
Dalton announced the news on his Twitter page on Sunday afternoon.
"After with Coach (Randy Mazey) and (assistant Steve Sabins), I am blessed and excited to announce that I am coming home to further my academic and athletic career," Dalton wrote. "Go Mountaineers! #HailWV"
Dalton is a left-handed power hitting utility player for the Tigers who is extremely versatile on the diamond. He can play behind the plate at catcher as well as anywhere on the infield and outfield.
He is a three sport star for the Tigers as he has been named to the All-State team by the WV Sportswriters in all three major sports in his career.
During his sophomore basketball season Dalton was named Second Team All-State after he guided Chapmanville to the semifinals of the Class AA tournament averaging 16 points per game. He was then named Honorable Mention All-State as a junior and the Tigers narrowly missed the state tourney losing in the regionals to eventual runner-up Bluefield.
Dalton is the quarterback for coach James Barker's football squad and was also named Honorable Mention for his play as a junior on the gridiron. He had received some interest from the University of Pennsylvania football team as well as some Division-II schools.
Dalton was also named Second Team All-State baseball following his junior season on the diamond as he helped guide the Tigers to a 18-10 record.
Dalton also plays AAU baseball for the Rawlings Stars 17U team out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.