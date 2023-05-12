CHAPMANVILLE - The top-seeded Chapmanville Tigers hosted fourth-seeded Wayne on Friday at Ted Ellis Field in a loser's bracket elimination game rematch in the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament, and the home team prevailed 2-1.
The Pioneers season came to an end with the loss, and the victory puts CRHS in Saturday's sectional title game against Logan at 1 p.m. at the Wildcats' Roger E. Gertz Field.
An RBI groundout by Brady Dyer gave Wayne an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers tied it at 1-1 the next half inning via a sacrifice fly by Trey Butcher.
The only other run in the contest came from Chapmanville in the bottom of the second, an RBI single by Luke Knight to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Knight went 2-3 at the plate for Chapmanville with an RBI. Brody Dalton was 1-3 with a double while Joey Canterbury and Jacob Topping each hit safely once. Butcher picked up an RBI despite being hitless on the evening.
Andrew Farley (four innings, one K, three walks, one ER, three hits) pitched for the Tigers and got the win. Ian Plumley tossed three innings in relief with two strikeouts and a walk, and he gave up just one hit without an earned run.
Austin Porter was 2-4 batting for the Pioneers. Levi Cassidy and Levi Queen both had one hit. Dyer went 0-3 but notched an RBI.
Logan Prater was on the mound for Wayne and took the loss, pitching all six frames with four punchouts and two walks. He surrendered two earned runs and five hits.
For Chapmanville to defeat the Logan on Saturday and Monday and capture the section championship, Tigers head coach Josh Rakes said after Friday's game that his team has to take it one game at a time.
"That's what I told our guys," Rakes said. "We have to win tomorrow. Tomorrow's do-or-die for us, and we can't look ahead. We have to come tomorrow and know that we have to win a baseball game, and I think our guys are mentally prepared to go up there and do that and battle and give them the best shot that we have."
The Tigers were owners of a 23-4 record in the 2023 regular season, and Rakes says playing the way they did in March and April is another way they can win the section over the Wildcats.
"We just have to play like we've played all year long," Rakes said. "Last couple of games, it doesn't seem like we've been the team that we were for about 28 games in the regular season. We have to find that energy and life, and we have to bring that team back."
Wayne finished the season 17-15 with the defeat. However, compared to where the program was four years ago when head coach Adam Adkins took over, they have come a long way since.
"When I took over the program in 2019, we started off with two wins, and we're up to 17," Adkins said. "We're just going to continue to grow. These boys have a lot of willpower, and they want to win. It's the first time a winning record has been at Wayne in five years. That's huge seeing that and having a winning record. That's positive."
Score by innings:
WHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 0
CRHS: 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.