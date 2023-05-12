Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE - The top-seeded Chapmanville Tigers hosted fourth-seeded Wayne on Friday at Ted Ellis Field in a loser's bracket elimination game rematch in the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament, and the home team prevailed 2-1.

The Pioneers season came to an end with the loss, and the victory puts CRHS in Saturday's sectional title game against Logan at 1 p.m. at the Wildcats' Roger E. Gertz Field.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you