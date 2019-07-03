LOGAN - The Chapmanville All-Stars took last week's 9-11 District 2 Little League championship by downing host Logan two games to one at Logan's Paul Hale Field.
Just two teams were in the tournament, hence the best-of-three format.
With the District 2 championship, Chapmanville advances to the upcoming state tournament, which is slated to be played in Shinnston.
Chapmanville won Game 1 over Logan, 2-1, last Friday.
Then in Game 2 on Saturday, Logan forced a winner-take-all game by beating Chapmanville 10-4.
Then in the decisive Game 3 on Sunday, Chapmanville won the district title by topping Logan 13-8.
In Game 1, Grayson Sanders scored both runs for Chapmanville. With the game tied 1-1, Chapmanville scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Adam Baisden scored the lone run for Logan.
In Game 2, Chapmanville led 4-1 after one inning before Logan was able to tie it with a three-run top of the third.
The Logan All-Stars then plated one run in the fourth, four in the fifth and one more insurance run in the top of the sixth. Logan held Chapmanville scoreless in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the win.
In the championship game on Sunday, Chapmanville scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second to take a commanding 7-1 lead, then held on for the win.
Logan managed to score three runs in each of the third and fourth innings, pulling to within 8-7.
Chapmanville tacked on two runs in the fifth to go up 10-7 and added three more in the sixth to make it a 13-7 ballgame. Logan scored one in the last half of the sixth but it was not enough.
Full game statistics from the three games was unavailable.
n In the other Little League All-Star tournament held last week at Logan, the Madison All-Stars were the champions of District 2 in the 8-10 tourney.
Madison will represent District 2 in the upcoming state tournament which will be held in Barboursville.
10-12 TOURNEY BEGINS SATURDAY: The last leg of the summer Little League all-star baseball tournaments is scheduled to begin on Saturday with the District 2 10-12 tourney, which will be hosted by the Pineville Little League.
Just six teams are in the double elimination tournament - Logan, Man, Madison, Pineville, Tug Valley and Oceana.
Chapmanville is not fielding a team in this year's tourney.
Action is slated to begin on Saturday as Madison plays host Pineville at 1 p.m. and Man battles with Tug Valley at 3.
On Sunday, July 7, Logan, which received a first-round bye, squares off with the Madison/Pineville winner at 2 p.m.
Oceana, the other team with a first-round bye, takes on the Man/Tug Valley winner at 4 p.m.
Two loser's bracket games are set for Monday, July 8 at 6 and 8.
Then on July 9, the winner's bracket final is set to be played at 6 p.m. Another loser's bracket game follows at 8 p.m.
The loser's bracket final is slated for July 10 at 6 p.m. with the District 2 championship game then set for July 11 at 6 p.m. A second championship game, if necessary, is scheduled to take place on July 12 at 6.
