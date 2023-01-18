Chapmanville takes down Wildcats By TANNER HALSTEAD thalstead@hdmediallc.com Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 17 Buy Now Logan's Garrett Willaimson (11) grabbs a rebound while Chapmanville's Sal Dean (0) battles for possession. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Scotty Browning (2) moves the ball up the court against Chapmanville’s Isiah Smith (5) during the first half Photos by Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Tiger’s Sal Dean (0) shoots a contested jump shot in the first quarter while a pair of Logan defenders in Julius Clancy (2) and Jarron Glick (5) attempt to stop him. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Garrett Williamson (11) drives toward the basket for a layup with Chapmanville's Zion Blevins (2) close behind. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning (2) makes an athletic move to score overtop of a Tiger Defender in Isiah Miller (5). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Derek Browning (10) shoots a corner floater in the first half against the Chapmanville Tigers. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Tiger’s Sal Dean (0) shoots a corner three in the first half against the Logan Wildcats. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Sal Dean (0) is swarmed by the Wildcats defense in Julius Clancy (1) and Garrett Williamson (11) on Jan. 13 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Sal Dean (0) moves inside for a layup while Logan's Cole Blankenship (3) contests his attempt. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Garrett Williamson (11) shoots a three while Tiger's Sal Dean (0) attempts to block his shot. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Chapmanville's Zion Blevins shoots an open layup in the first half (2) against the Wildcats. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Chapmanville's Brody Dalton (14) advances the ball after snagging a rebound against Logan's Jarron Glick (5). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Zion Blevins (2) shoots a floater in the first half. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Chapmanville's Sal Dean (0) moves the ball while being chased by Logan's Julius Clancy (1). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Chapmanville's Brody Dalton (14) blocks a shot on Logan's Garrett Williamson (11) during their 70-64 victory over the Wildcats. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Jarron Glick (5) shoots a contested layup in the second half against the Tigers. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan head coach Zach Green gives instruction during their matchup against the Chapmanville Tigers Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan and Chapmanville’s first head-to-head action this season. The Tigers take down the Wildcats after a contested game in overtime, 70-64. You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapmanville Wildcat Tiger Zoology Sport Logan Head-to-head Overtime Season Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView