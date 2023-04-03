The Chapmanville Tennis Team has come out of the gates red hot this season, and are hoping it leads to places the program has never been before.
The girls’ team has raced to a 7-0 mark, while the boys are right behind them at 6-1 on the season, as both teams have defeated River View, Man, Nitro, Sissonville, Scott, and Logan, with the boys only set back coming against perennial power Charleston Catholic.
The girls’ team, however, was able to edge by the two-time defending state champions earlier this season, and the Lady Tigers, who are the reigning Cardinal Conference Champions, two-time Region Four Champions, and state runner-up last season, have high hopes of making it back to Charleston this year, along with the boys’ team.
Head Coach Chris Kidd said he’s proud of how well his kids have started the year.
“We knew we had a talented group coming into the year, and a lot of people were going to be aiming for us on the girls’ side especially, and so far, the girls have started out pretty well against a lot of tough teams,” Kidd said. “I think we’ve been a little underestimated on the boys’ side because everyone in our top six is a freshman or sophomore, and there are still a lot of hills we need to climb to prove ourselves with the boys, but I think they’re starting to get respect on that side as well. They work very hard and are becoming a tough team to go up against, and I hope we can keep that going this year.”
Kidd said the girls’ team is looking to continue taking steps forward from last year.
“For the girls, I just told them it’s a new year. Everything we did the past two years has been incredible, and they will be wonderful memories, but the focus is on taking steps forward every year,” Kidd said. “Not necessarily on championships, if those come it will be great, but just about being a better player and person each time you go out there."
"Getting by Charleston Catholic earlier this year was a big step forward for the girls in a really close match, but we know they’re going to be a lot better just like all the top teams like Catholic will be at the end of the year, and that means we have to keep working to get better too if we want to have a chance at the end of the year and our girls and boys understand that, so I know they’re going to do what they need to do to compete at the level it’s going to take," Kidd added.
The Tigers opened the season with a seven matches to zero win over River View before moving on to Charleston Catholic where the boys fell seven matches to zero, and the girls were able to hang on for a four matches to three win against the state champions.
The Lady Tigers picked up wins in doubles from Emma Bryant and Carmen Mahon in #2 doubles, and Natalie Chirico and Emily Hughes in #3 doubles. Jill Blevins secured a #2 singles win, while Bryant was able to take home a win in #4 singles.
Against Scott, the Chapmanville boys were victorious seven matches to zero, and the girls were six matches to one winners.
Both teams were seven matches to zero winners against Man and Sissonville with Colson Vance and Stephen Stowers taking #1 doubles, Luke Saunders and Gabe Conley winning in #2 doubles, and Seth Freeman and Chase Bumgarner winning as well in #3 doubles.
Vance, Stowers, Saunders, and Conley were all winners in singles for the Tigers, while Courtney Curnutte and Blevins ran away with wins in #1 doubles, Bryant and Mahon claiming the #2 doubles spot, and Chirico and Hughes taking the #3 doubles matches. Curnutte, Blevins, Chirico, and Bryant dominated in singles action as well.
Bryant, a state champion in #3 singles last season for the Lady Tigers, also collected her 100th career high school match win in Chapmanville’s victory over Man.
Against Nitro, the boys’ team was six matches to one winners, with the girls pushing through to a seven matches to zero win.
Against Logan this past Saturday at the REC Center, the boys' team picked up their first win over the Wildcats since 2018 with a five match to two win.
In #1 singles, Logan’s Riley Reed was an 8-2 winner over Vance, Stowers of Chapmanville gutted out an 8-4 win over Logan’s Caleb Burgess in #2 singles, Saunders was an 8-0 winner in #3 singles over Luke Johnson, and Gabe Conley took home an 8-0 win over the Wildcats Jonathan Earnest.
In doubles, Reed and Burgess fought to an 8-5 win over Vance and Stowers in the #1 spot, while Saunders and Conley raced to an 8-0 win over Johnson and Earnest in #2 doubles. Freeman and Bumgarner received a walkover win in #3 doubles.
On the girls’ side, both the Lady Tigers and Lady Wildcats came into the match undefeated.
The match included seven state finalists on both sides (Curnutte, Blevins, Bryant, Mahon, and Hughes for Chapmanville, and Riley Moore and Ashton McDonald for Logan), a state champion (Bryant), and three all-state players (Curnutte, Blevins, and Moore), and it was a tight slugfest with the Lady Tigers winning six of the seven contest.
In #1 singles, Curnutte of Chapmanville fought back from a 5-7 deficit to defeat Moore of Logan 9-7. Blevins claimed the #2 singles spot for the Lady Tigers with an 8-2 win over McDonald. Logan’s Jada Adkins grinded her way to an 8-6 win over Chirico in the #3 position, while Bryant edged by Addyson Amick of Logan 8-5 in the #4 spot.
In doubles, Chapmanville’s Curnutte and Blevins were 8-3 winners in the #1 spot over Moore and Adkins, Bryant and Mahon knocked off McDonald and Amick 8-2 in #2 doubles, and Chirico and Hughes fought to an 8-2 victory over the Lady Wildcats Autumn Adkins and Ava Albright in #3 doubles.
Chapmanville will get back into action this week, as they travel to Sissonville to take on the Indians at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
They will also host Sherman on Thursday at 4 p.m. and host Nitro at noon on Friday before they travel to Williamstown to take on the Yellowjackets at noon on Saturday.