DSC_2734.JPG
Chapmanville's Emma Bryant rises to hit the tennis ball in the Tigers' match against Logan at the Chief Logan Recreational Center on Saturday.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

The Chapmanville Tennis Team has come out of the gates red hot this season, and are hoping it leads to places the program has never been before.

The girls’ team has raced to a 7-0 mark, while the boys are right behind them at 6-1 on the season, as both teams have defeated River View, Man, Nitro, Sissonville, Scott, and Logan, with the boys only set back coming against perennial power Charleston Catholic.

