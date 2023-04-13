Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville tennis team hosted county rival Logan on Wednesday evening, and the Tigers took the boys match by a count of 6-1 as well as the girls match by a final score of 5-2.

On the boys side, the Tigers' Colson Vance and the Wildcats' Riley Reed faced off in No. 1 singles with Reed winning 8-5. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

