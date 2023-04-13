CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville tennis team hosted county rival Logan on Wednesday evening, and the Tigers took the boys match by a count of 6-1 as well as the girls match by a final score of 5-2.
On the boys side, the Tigers' Colson Vance and the Wildcats' Riley Reed faced off in No. 1 singles with Reed winning 8-5.
Chapmanville's Stephen Stowers matched up against Logan's Caleb Burgess in No. 2 singles, and Stowers was victorious 8-1.
In No. 3 singles, Luke Saunders of CRHS and Luke Johnson of Logan squared off and Saunders won going away by a score of 8-0.
Lastly, in No. 4 singles, the Tigers' Gabe Conley and the Wildcats' Jonathan Earnest played each other with Conley winning 8-0.
Vance and Stowers won No. 1 doubles 8-4 for Chapmanville while Saunders and Conley took No. 2 doubles by a final count of 8-0.
All of this gave the Tigers' an overall 6-1 win on the boys side.
On the girls side, Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte edged Logan's Riley Moore by a score of 8-5 in No. 1 singles.
Jill Blevins of CRHS defeated the Lady Wildcats' Ashton McDonald in No. 2 singles, 8-0.
Logan won No. 3 singles as Jada Adkins emerged victorious in her match against the Lady Tigers' Natalie Chirico 8-5.
Finally, Chapmanville's Emma Bryant defeated Logan's Addyson Amick by an 8-3 final score in No. 4 singles.
The Lady Wildcats took No. 1 doubles as Moore and Adkins won by a score of 8-4.
No. 2 doubles, however, was won by Bryant and Carmen Mahon of Chapmanville, 9-8 (7-5).
There was a No. 3 doubles match on the girls side, and the Lady Tigers' Autumn Adkins and Ava Albright won it 8-2.
The Chapmanville girls won by an overall score of 5-2 over Logan.
"We gutted it out on the girls side," Chapmanville head coach Chris Kidd said. "Logan's girls honestly outplayed us and deserved to win too, but our girls showed a lot of fight in getting through that. We have some things to work on. We have to keep getting better because Logan and other teams are getting better too, but the girls have shown a lot of toughness this year."
Kidd is also happy with the way the Tigers' boys team has been playing of late.
"I'm very proud of the boys," Kidd said. "They've been playing great tennis the past week or so. Beating Ravenswood I think gave us a big confidence boost, and Logan is always hard for us to beat. So I'm really happy with how well the boys are continuing to progress."
Logan head coach Justin Turner said Chapmanville is a great team with a group that has played together for a while.
After tipping his hat to them, he expressed his belief that his squad is getting better as the season rolls on.
"Hats off to them and their continued success," Turner said. "Our team is getting better and we are seeing that as we continue throughout the season. We are hoping to continue to climb that mountain and peak at the right time during our tournament the first week of May. I see great things to come for this team as they are buying in to being successful and accomplishing their goals."
The Chapmanville girls team is now 12-0 on the season while the boys team is 10-2, and Logan's girls stand at 8-2 while the boys are 4-6.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.