CHAPMANVILLE - After a recent surge of wins the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team has reached the top 10 in this week's WV MetroNews Class AA Power Rankings.
The Tigers are rated ninth in the state this week and were 9-4 overall going into Tuesday's showdown game at county rival Logan. The Wildcats (7-4) were just outside of the top 10 in the 11th spot.
Chapmanville has won four straight games, tallying double digits in runs each time with victories over Westside (15-10), Poca (19-13), Nitro (17-1) and Wayne (10-3). This was coming on the heels of three 10-run losses to Lincoln County, Winfield and Sissonville.
The Tigers are one of six Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10.
The surging Scott Skyhawks, the favorites to win Class AA Region 4 Section 2, are 13-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state, just behind Bridgeport (5-0), the five-time defending Class AA state champions.
The much-improved Poca Dots (10-2) are fourth, Winfield (11-5) fifth, Sissonville (9-2) eighth and Nitro (8-4) 10th.
Frankfort (10-2) is ranked third, Point Pleasant (9-2) sixth, and Elkins (10-4) is seventh.
Hurricane (12-2) is ranked No. 1 this week in the Class AAA power rankings. St. Albans (12-2) is second, Jefferson (13-1) third, Morgantown (12-2) fourth, Hedgesville (12-3) fifth, Martinsburg (10-5) sixth, Capital (9-4) seventh, Wheeling Park (8-4) eighth, George Washington (8-6) ninth and Spring Valley (8-6) 10th.
In the Class A rankings, Moorefield (8-5) is first, Wheeling Central (7-4) second, Williamstown (10-2) third, Clarksburg Notre Dame (8-4) fourth and Charleston Catholic (10-4) fifth. The next five are St. Marys (12-2), Wahama (9-2), Greater Beckley (7-6), Huntington St. Joe (8-5) and Pendleton County (6-3).
Chapmanville was scheduled to host Herbert Hoover on Monday but that game was moved to May 1.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.