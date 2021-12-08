CHAPMANVILLE — It’s been two years since the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team hosted the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
The Tigers, ranked No. 6 in the state in the Class AA preseason poll, will once again host the tourney this weekend after a one-year hiatus.
Chapmanville, 9-7 and a Class AA state semifinalist last year, is slated to open the four-team Bob Runyon tourney on Friday against Mount View in the nightcap around 8:30 p.m.
Man, last year’s Class A state champion and coming off a 16-2 season, is set to open tourney play at 7 against East Ridge, Ky.
The two winners then meet on Saturday night in the championship game. The two losers play each other in the consolation game at 7 p.m.
Chapmanville last hosted the Bob Runyon tourney in December 2019, routing Beth Haven Christian, 107-48, in the championship game after a 77-34 win over Mount View in the opener.
The Tigers would go on to finish 22-2 that season and took a No. 1 ranking into the Class AA regional tourney before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRHS was originally slated to open Bob Runyon play against Beth Haven but the Hornets canceled, CRHS coach Brad Napier said. Man was originally set to play Mount View in the opener.
After playing in the Bob Runyon tourney, CRHS then hosts Sissonville in the Cardinal Conference opener on Dec. 16 before taking part in two holiday tournaments in Tennessee, Dec. 20-21 and Dec. 28-30.
The Tigers are set to host a second tournament, the Country Roads Classic, Jan. 20-22, at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
CRHS last hosted the event two years ago.
The field is loaded.
“We will have teams from Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia,” Napier said. “We’ll have a lot of high level kids coming in for that. Josiah Davis, who is a WVU commit, he’ll be here playing on that Thursday. Austin Ball, a former Man player, will be here with the Miller School out of Virginia. Most of the teams that will be coming in have some high level kids.”
Powerhouse teams Moravian Prep (N.C.) and Dohn Prep (Ohio) are two of the top teams in the Country Roads Classic. Local and in-state teams are also in the showcase.
“Moravian Prep out of Hickory, North Carolina will be coming in that Friday and Saturday,” Napier said. “They have Isaac Ellis and people will get to see him play. He’s only in ninth-grade but West Virginia and South Carolina have already offered him. He’s a 5-10 point guard and is just lightning. Moravian Prep is one of the highest scoring teams that you’ll ever see play. They scored 155 points in a game early in the season. They will be really fun to watch.
“Dohn Prep of out Ohio will be coming. They have five or six Division I kids. It’s going to be a great tournament. We also have Tug Valley, Capital and Grafton, who will be one of the top Triple-A teams in the state I think.”
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.