CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville and Nitro were scheduled to play each other earlier in the season but it didn’t take pace due to the Wildcats not being able to play because of orange status on the state’s color-coded map.
They are set to try again on Friday night as Chapmanville host Nitro at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers were 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Cardinal Conference going into Tuesday’s home game against Lincoln County in a game which was added to the schedule.
Nitro is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league, losing 69-26 to Sissonville on Monday night in conference action.
Before that, the Wildcats played on Oct. 13 in a 49-13 loss to home to Herbert Hoover in conference action.
Chapmanville leads Nitro 4-0 in the all-time series, including a 48-25 win last season on the road.
The teams have played each other the last four years with the Tigers winning 28-0 in 2018, 21-14 in 2017 and 47-14 in 2016.
Nitro is led by quarterback Trevor Lowe and tailback Bryce Myers. Lowe was 8 of 18 passing for 123 yards in the Hoover game. Myers had 74 yards rushing on five carries, including a 33-yard touchdown which tied the game up 7-7.
Nitro’s only other game this season as a 26-13 setback to Class AAA rival St. Albans in the Battle For the Bridge on Oct. 9.
The Wildcats are coached by third-year Zach Davis.
Davis said penalties hurt his team in the loss to the Huskies.
“Penalties just killed us. That was the story,” Davis told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “We are just so thin right now with only 28 players.”
Chapmanville QB Brody Dalton was 13 of 23 passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s Wayne game. Preston Smith reeled in six passes for 91 yards.
Caleb Whitt had 14 carries for 66 yards and one catch for one yard. Dalton added 45 yards on the ground on seven attempts. Turner finished with seven carries for 32 yards and four catches out of the backfield for 49 yards.
On defense, Evan Plumley led the way with 10 solo tackles and four assists.
Dalton is 23 of 51 passing for 280 yards with one TD and three interceptions on the season.
Turner has 37 carries for 142 yards and a TD for the year. Whitt has 33 carries for 145 yards.
Smith has seven catches for 94 yards and a TD.
Colby Collins and Josh Atwood each have 22 total tackles on the season. Evan Plumley has 21 tackles. Nate Walsh has 13 tackles and a sack. Whitt has 15 tackles, while David Peluso has 12 tackles and a pick. Hunter Lambert has 14 total stops.
Football Friday NightWhat: Nitro (0-3, 0-2) at Chapmanville (1-2, 1-1)
When: Friday night, 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Chapmanville lost 28-14 at Wayne on Friday, Chapmanville hosted Lincoln County on Tuesday night, Nitro lost 49-13 to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 13 and lost 69-26 on Oct. 19 to Sissonville
Last year’s meeting: Chapmanville won 48-25
All-time series: Chapmanville leads 4-0
Chapmanville vs. Nitro Football Series
(Chapmanville leads 4-0):
2019: Chapmanville 48, Nitro 25
2018: Chapmanville 28, Nitro 0
2017: Chapmanville 21, Nitro 14
2016: Chapmanville 47, Nitro 14