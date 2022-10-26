CHAPMANVILLE — The county rivalry was settled in a big way for the Tigers as Chapmanville (5-3) made a big statement on Oct. 21 against Logan (6-3) with a 49-7 win.
From the whistle, it was all Tigers.
The first half could not have gone any better for Chapmanville.
In the first quarter, Logan’s first offensive drive was shutout completely by the Tiger defense forcing them to punt. With the ball now in the Chapmanville’s hands, the Tigers slowly made their way down the field with an effective run game led by running back Kohl Farmer and quarterback Brody Dalton.
With 3:35 left in the first, Dalton put the Tigers on the board first with a goal line quarterback sneak. Jonathan Ferrell’s field goal went thru the uprights making it 7-0.
The wildcats looked to make more of an effort on their second series, but was upended immediately due to a fumble.
The tigers fell on it and got possession within two plays. This setup Chapmanville just outside their red zone. After a few unsuccessful plays, the Tigers were faced with a third and long situation, but no worries, Brody Dalton threw it to Adkins who was coming across the opposite side of the field and he broke away and got into the end zone.
The tigers then faked a field goal and scored on a 2-point conversion with 43 seconds left in the first.
To make matters worse for the Wildcats, their very next play after the kickoff was yet again another fumble from a jet sweep play. The tigers recovered and with 23 seconds left, Kohl Farmer found a lane to the end zone on a 10-yard score putting the Tigers up 22-0 going into the second frame.
Logan needed some sort of success in the second and promptly found it.
After a slow but steady drive down the field, Drew Berry found Garrett Williamson on a 10-yard slant route finally putting the Wildcats on the board. Slack’s field goal was good making the scorer 22-7.
With the Tigers now in possession, they stuck to a churning run game that was led by Farmer. With just under 2:00 left, Farmer found pay dirt once again from a 3-yard plunge to make it 29-7. The very next play on kickoff saw Julius Clancy field the ball at around the 10-yard line and make his way down field, but the Tigers pounced on him forcing yet another fumble.
This gave Chapmanville the ball back with less than 50 seconds left. The tigers finished the half after a quick 6-yard pass to Jacob Blair for a score putting them up 36-7 at intermission.
“I think our kids played with confidence. Maybe the comeback win against Wayne helped, but the comfort and belief in our scheme is finally there,” said head coach James Barker. “We finally played with energy and fire for all four quarters and saw the potential of what we could be.”
The second half was much calmer than the first.
With Chapmanville receiving at the beginning of the half, they went back to their run game with Kohl Farmer and were picking up great gains. Logan finally had a turnover of their own after Brody Dalton coughed it up at midfield. The Wildcats looked like they were going to capitalize on the take away and got into their red zone, but Drew Berry ended up throwing an interception to none other than the Tiger’s Brody Dalton.
The Tigers were now in clock management mode for the rest of the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kohl Farmer finished his night with his third and final score of the game from 4-yards out. On the ensuing kickoff, Chapmanville forced another fumble and regained possession.
In total the tigers forced and recovered five fumbles. “That’s something we talk about especially when we have a sure tackle from another player. Not sure what was different tonight, but those were all huge plays — especially early,” said Barker.
Ending the Tigers night was Charles Stallard out of the backfield with a 12-yard touchdown run, putting the nail in the coffin 49-7.
With Chapmanville now at 5-3, their playoff hopes are still alive. There are only two games left for the Tiger’s this season and next week they look to travel to Mingo Central to take on the Miners.
“Our focus immediately shifts to Mingo Central. We’ve never won on Miner Mountain, so that’s something on our bucket list,” said Barker.
For the Wildcats, they look to regroup for a late season bye week next week and the next time they will be in action will be on Nov. 4 against the Herbert Hoover Huskies in Logan.