CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers volleyball team has made vast improvements when you compare their last season to the current one.
In her first year head coach, Rhonda Farley and the Tigers look forward to extending their season into sectional play.
Last season the Tigers did not perform consistently throughout the course of the season and only amassed three wins.
This year they are taking Class AA volleyball by storm with a (14-10) record.
Not only have they vastly improved from last year’s performance, but they are currently ranked No. 5 in the Cardinal Conference.
Chapmanville has had to contend with tough conference matchups with the likes of Winfield, Wayne, Herbert Hoover, and Scott; all being ranked ahead of the Tigers.
Chapmanville in their last nine games have been victorious eight times. Five of those victories were series sweeps for the Tigers and they are aiming to keep a three-game winning streak alive for the remainder of the season.
Farley’s squad looks to win meaningful games and have been on a mission for the last few weeks, stating their case for this year’s sectional play. With only five games left on the regular season, the Tigers look to take positive momentum into the post season.
For the last two games, the Tigers will take a road trip to Sissonville on Oct. 24, and then will wrap up the season at home on Oct. 25 against the Sherman Tide.
Sectional play is slated to start on Oct. 31 in Wayne. The Logan Banner will report more information on scheduling as the regular season comes to a close.