Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers volleyball team has made vast improvements when you compare their last season to the current one.

In her first year head coach, Rhonda Farley and the Tigers look forward to extending their season into sectional play.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you