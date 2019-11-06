MAN — Chapmanville and Scott are scheduled to meet for the Class AA sectional volleyball championship on Wednesday at Man.
First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Scott, with a 3-0 sectional mark, is in the driver’s seat, needing only one win in the double-elimination tourney to take the title.
Chapmanville, 4-1 in the sectionals, need a win to force a second final on Wednesday night.
Scott beat Logan 3-0 on Saturday, by the scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-15. The Lady Hawks then downed Man 3-1 also on Saturday, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Then on Monday, Scott swept Mingo Central in three, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22, in the semifinals to advance to Wednesday’s championship.
Scott, the No. 4 seed, is 15-15-1 on the season. Mingo Central, the No. 2 seed, finished with an 18-20 record.
Chapmanville started on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Lincoln County, then lost 3-1 to Mingo Central by the scores of 25-14, 11-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Chapmanville then downed Logan 3-1 on Saturday, ending Logan’s season at 6-30-2 overall and 0-2 in the sectionals.
The Lady Tigers then eliminated Man with a 3-1 win by the scores of 25-22, 13-25, 25-22 and 25-23 on Monday.
Chapmanville then delivered the knockout blow to Mingo Central with a 3-0 win, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in Monday’s semifinals.
Man also a 3-0 winner over Lincoln County, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 earlier in the sectionals, closed out at 1-2 in sectional play at 13-23-2. The Lady Billies were the No. 1 seed going into the sectionals.
Lincoln County closed out an 0-2 in sectional tourney play at 7-21 overall. The Lady Panthers were the No. 6 seed.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.