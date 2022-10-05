CHAPMANVILLE — Halfway through the season, the Chapmanville Tiger’s volleyball team is in a much different place than they were a year ago.
Last season, the Tigers had only won three games, but this year tells a whole new story. So far, Chapmanville sits at (10-9) on the season and has the hot hand with a four-game winning streak with wins over the likes of Scott, Van, Sherman, and their most recent, Poca.
Last week the Tigers took care of business by sweeping both series against Sherman and Poca
With first year head coach Rhonda Farley in control, things are taking shape.
“I just want to build a successful program here at Chapmanville,” said Farley. She had nothing but praise for her squad. Giving credit to her seniors LaTosha Perry and MiKayla Vance and noticing how her underclassmen Evy Altizer, Kaylee Workman, Charity Atwood and Lakin Parks have stepped up and been a great benefit to their efforts.
Juniors Jaylin Adams and Alaria Evans along with freshman Tayli Smith have been vital to the Tigers in giving them opportunities to make plays when they matter the most.
“Not only has the varsity been doing really well, but our junior varsity team has been really promising as well,” said Farley. She hopes that will be another piece to affirming her want in building a known program at Chapmanville.
As the season inches near its end, Chapmanville is currently ranked No. 5 in the Cardinal Conference and is just inside the top 15 in the state in Class AA. There are plenty of opportunities to take a shot at cracking the top 10, and with the determination of head coach Farley, be on the lookout for this squad.