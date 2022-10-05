Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
09292022-log-ChapmanvilleVolleyball
Buy Now

Chapmanville takes on Poca on Sept. 29.

 Submitted photo

CHAPMANVILLE — Halfway through the season, the Chapmanville Tiger’s volleyball team is in a much different place than they were a year ago.

Last season, the Tigers had only won three games, but this year tells a whole new story. So far, Chapmanville sits at (10-9) on the season and has the hot hand with a four-game winning streak with wins over the likes of Scott, Van, Sherman, and their most recent, Poca.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Recommended for you