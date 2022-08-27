Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville football logo2.jpg

CHAPMANVILLE — It took about four hours, but after a lengthy lightning delay in the first half, Chapmanville turned on the afterburners and downed Sissonville 43-26 on Friday at Chapmanville High in the teams’ 2022 regular-season opener.

It was Chapmanville’s first win over Sissonville since 2015, when the Tigers downed the Indians 30-6.

