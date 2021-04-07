Heading into the 2021 season, Chapmanville Regional High School wrestling coach Nick McCoy expected his Tigers to win a second straight county championship.
That expectation came into fruition on Friday night at Chapmanville as CRHS bested county rivals Man and Logan to win the title.
Chapmanville is competing in only in its third ever season of varsity wrestling.
CRHS beat Logan (45-22), Man (45-12) and Logan (33-25) again to win the championship.
Logan also defeated Man (42-12) in the triangular meet.
Coach McCoy was pleased to repeat as county champs.
“When you put the work in good things happen,” he said.
Chapmanville’s roster is comprised of: Harry Hicks (106 pounds); Hannah Whitt (113); Colton Barker (126); Connor Farley (145); Lance Scott (152); Travis Ward (182); Caleb White (195); Jaxson Turner (220); Kaleb Mooney (heavyweight); and Elijah Adkins (heavyweight).
Turner finished 23-6 during the regular season. Farley went 22-6, while Scott had a 21-4 mark. Hicks went 20-3 this season, while Barker was 20-6. Ward was 18-5 and Adkins 19-4.
Chapmanville had previously met Logan and Man in the second leg of the county meetings.
The Tigers beat Logan (51-18) and Man (54-24). Logan also beat Man, 52-12.
Justin Collins and Makiah Adams of Logan both reached 100 wins this season.