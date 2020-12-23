Chapmanville Regional High School’s Emma Bush has been picked this year as a North-South volleyball all-star.
No all-star games will be played this year, however, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bush was the only Logan County volleyball player chosen. She was picked for the Class AA South All-Star team.
Tug Valley’s Makayla May was chosen for the Class A South All-Star squad alongside Tolsia High School’s Kylea Pollinger and Haylee Porter.
Also picked for the Class AA South team were six players from the Cardinal Conference, including: Emily Ervin of Sissonville; Jillian Fluharty and Alyssa Hudson of Winfield; Chandler McAfee of Herbert Hoover; and Hannah Warden and Kerigan Moore of Nitro.
