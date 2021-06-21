Several Logan County softball players were named to the All-Cardinal Conference Softball Team, which was released over the weekend by league commissioner Ollie Hunting.
On the First-Team were Logan's Taylor Noe and Chapmanville Regional's Sierra Cook.
Second Team members were Logan's Chloe Bryant and Chapmanville's Emma Muncy.
Logan's Madison Adams, Ashlyn Conley, Emma Elkins, Ashtonn Conn, Emman Vinson, Raeagan Quick and Harlee Quick were Honorable Mention All-Conference along with Chapmanville's Mattie Williams, Ashleigh Mahon, Baylee Belcher and Erin Adkins.
The All-Conference selections were made by the league coaches.
Also on the First-Team were: Kennedy Dean, Maci Boggess and Kenzie Hale of Winfield; Madison Legg and Emma Meade of Sissonville; Cortney Fizer and Brooklyn Huffman of Herbert Hoover; Lana Elkins of Nitro; Jayden Elkins of Scott; Logan Holbert of Poca; and Jaylan Hodge of Wayne.
Others named to the Second-Team were: Elyssa Medley, Lola Baber and Faith Gaylor of Winfield; Gracelyn Hill and Kya Hampton of Sissonville; Grayson Buckner and Sydney Bright of Herbert Hoover; Bella Savilla of Nitro; Dailan Adkins of Scott; Lilly Grady of Poca; and Emilie Osborn of Wayne.
The other Honorable Mention picks were: Carly Mathes, Kerigon Moore, Morgan Burdette and Jorden Nelson of Winfield; Tatum Halley, Kierston Arthur, Kayleigh Ellis and Hannah Price of Sissonville; and Maddie Plybon of Wayne.