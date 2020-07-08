Philip Mullins made it official on Monday as he signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at WVU Tech.
Mullins, a graduated senior member of the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team, had committed to play for the Golden Bears earlier.
“First of all, I want to thank my family and friends for helping me throughout this whole process,” Mullins said. “I also want to shout out all my coaches and trainers for the help along the way. Without you all I wouldn’t be the person that I am today. It has always been a dream of mine to play collegiate basketball while simultaneously getting an education. Now that dream is a reality.”
Mullins, a 6-foot-3 guard, helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 season this year and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted after the COVID-19 crisis.
He had helped the Tigers to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Mullins averaged 15.1 point a game this past season and was named All-State Honorable Mention by the media.
The Tigers were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the state at season’s end. Chapmanville was heavily favored to beat Winfield (10-14) in one of the two regional co-finals and were expected to make a long run, if not 3-peat, as state champions.
Mullins was part of Chapmanville’s “Big Three” this season, which also included Obinna Killen and Andrew Shull.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 center, First-Team All-State pick and Marshall University signee, was second in the Bill Evans Player of the Year voting and averaged 20.2 points per game. Shull, a Third-Team All-State pick, signed earlier with Rio Grande.
Mullins will have some company from Logan County at WVU Tech.
Man High School baseball’s Caleb and Sam Milton inked to play ball for the Golden Bears on Sunday.
WVU Tech, an NAIA school, is located at Beckley. The campus was moved there from Montgomery just a few years ago.
The Golden Bears’ head coach is James Long.
WVU Tech is coming off a successful 2019-20 season with a 23-8 overall record and 15-1 mark in the conference.
The Golden Bears play their home games at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
WVU Tech saw its season come to a close with a 73-64 loss to Indiana University Kokomo in the River States Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Golden Bears were invited to play in the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota but a first-round matchup with Grace College set for March 12 was canceled due to the virus outbreak.