CHARLESTON – Many did not expect Chapmanville to make it this far.
With a youthful team and rebuilding from last year's 22-2 top-ranked powerhouse squad, the Tigers had already exceeded many people's expectations just by making it to the state tournament.
It all came to an end, however, in Friday afternoon's Class AA semifinals as the No. 10-ranked and fifth-seeded Tigers fell 55-40 to top seed Williamstown at the Charleston Coliseum.
Williamstown (16-1) moves into Saturday's 12:30 p.m. Class AA state championship game where the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to battle with Poca (13-4), which won a 42-40 thriller over Charleston Catholic on Friday morning in the other semifinal game.
Chapmanville, the Class AA state runners-up in 2017 and the two-time defending state champs from 2018 and 2019, saw its season come to a close at 9-7.
“Some might not have expected us to be here but we expected to be here,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “I'm super proud of this group of kids. First off, hats off to Williamstown. They were really good tonight. They did everything that they had to do to win the game. They are coached very well and took away a lot of the things that we like to do. I'm so proud of our guys. They didn't quit and they played their guts out. It just wasn't in the cards for us tonight. It just seemed like we couldn't catch a break.”
The Yellow Jackets are making their first appearance in a state championship game since 1965. Williamstown last won a state title way back in 1962 with a 60-53 win over Chattaroy.
“We want to be state champs, that is our goal,” Williamstown coach Scott Sauro said.
Sam Cremeans led the Yellow Jackets with 27 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Baylor Haught had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 12 points and eight rebounds. Devon Workman also broke into double digits in scoring with 11.
Williamstown led 9-2 after the first quarter and just 20-16 at the break in a sluggish first half as Chapmanville struggled against the Yellow Jackets' 2-3 zone defense.
“We are sometimes offensive challenged,” Napier said. “We have to create turnovers but we couldn't do that against them.”
Sauro said the defense was the key.
“I thought that our kids played good defense,” he said. “We decided to play 2-3 zone against them. We had seen some game film on them and they play a lot of man-to-man defense in the southern part of the state. We thought playing zone would be better and our kids are pretty good at it. Our assistant coaches came up with a good game plan.”
The game then opened up some after halftime.
Williamstown went on a 9-2 run to take a 32-18 lead midway into the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets led 40-26 after three, held an 18-point advantage in the final period and coasted.
Haught got Williamstown going with a 3, giving the Yellow Jackets a 26-16 lead with 6:46 to go in the third. Cremeans later added a pair of buckets as the lead swelled to 32-18.
Williamstown made 15 of 32 of its field goals for 46.9%. The Tigers were just 12 of 39 for 30.8%. The Yellow Jackets were 21 of 27 from the free throw line for 77.8%, while Chapmanville made 11 of 16 of its free throws for 68.8%.
Williamstown out-rebounded CRHS 29-19. Both teams turned the ball over 10 times.
Chapmanville 2 14 10 15 – 41: Dalton 12, Workman 11, Fleming 9, Blevins 4, Smith 3, Jeffrey 2.
Williamstown 9 11 20 15 – 55: Cremeans 27, Haught 11, Caruthers 7, Bosgraf 6, Hill 4.