Andrew Shull didn't get to finish up his senior season with the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team.
With the postponement of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it's unlikely the season will ever be finished.
But Shull is looking ahead to the future.
He announced on Wednesday that he has committed to the University of Rio Grande.
Shull, a 6-foot guard, helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 season this year and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted. He had transferred to Chapmanville from Huntington High School last season and helped guide the Tigers to a 26-2 record and the state championship.
The Tigers were the back-to-back Class AA state champions and were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.
Shull was a Class AA Third-Team All-State selection this year, averaging 15.9 points a game. Shull, a top 3-point shooter, was ninth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at season's end.
He had previous verbally committed to Wingate University, but on March 19, he backed away from that to re-open his options.
Shull said he's excited about going to Rio Grande, an NAIA school located in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Rio Grande, pronounced Rye-O- Grand, is a small school with an enrollment of 2,300.
“After a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Rio Grande,” Shull said in a Tweet. “First of all I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After my de-commitment, I reopened my recruitment up. It was a tough process due to this (Coronavirus) outbreak, but I believe everything happens for a reason. I want to thank all my coaches during this time that have reached out to me. But after talking with my family and friends I have made my decision. I'm excited to say I will be attending the University of Rio Grande to play for Coach Arrowood. Let's get to work!”
Shull said Rio is the right fit for him.
“I’m super excited about Rio,” he said in an interview with The Logan Banner. “I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Ryan) Arrowood. I had bigger offers than Rio, but the confidence coach has in me really just made it feel like home. I’m expecting to play a major role as a freshman, so you can’t beat that. Plus, it’s super close to home as well. And Honestly, I just can’t wait to get there and be apart of building something big. Coach Arrowood is going to do big things.”
The Red Storm play in the 12-team River States Conference, which comprises teams in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
WVU Tech, located at Beckley, is one of those schools.
Rio Grande is led by new head coach Ryan Arrowood, who accepted the job on March 31.
Arrowood, a former player and assistant coach at Rio and a graduate of Hannan High School, had been the head coach at Teays Valley Christian School, leading that team to a 102-44 record. He replaces Ken French, who was relieved of his duties after 14 seasons following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.
“We are very excited to welcome Andrew Shull to the Rio Grande family,” Arrowood said in a Tweet. “Andrew is a proven winner and will be a great player and person for our culture.”
Rio will be in rebuilding mode as seniors Greg Wallace and Hadith Tiggs graduated and sophomore guard Gunner Short, the team's leading scorer, asked for, and was granted, a release to explore opportunities elsewhere after Coach French's dismissal. Other current players followed suit and will be leaving.
Putting together a roster is further complicated due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
“The first thing I'm doing is talking to the current players. I've still got a couple that I need to speak with but that's job one right now,” Arrowood said in a statement. “In a normal situation, we'd be able to start working on things right away, but we can't make those one-on-one connections at this point because we're not on campus. It's not a perfect situation but it's the situation we've got.”
Looking back, Shull said it was disappointing to not have another shot at winning a state title but understands the gravity of the situation.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the state at season's end. Chapmanville was heavily favored to beat Winfield (10-14) in one of the two regional co-finals and were expected to make a long run, if not 3-peat, as state champions. The Tigers were also projected to be the top seed for the state tourney.
Shull was part of Chapmanville's “Big Three” this season alongside Obinna Killen and Philip Mullins.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 center, First-Team All-State pick and Marshall University signee, was second in the Bill Evans Player of the Year voting and averaged 20.2 points per game. Mullins, a 6-3 senior guard and still unsigned, averaged 15.1 point a game this season and was All-State Honorable Mention.
A fourth senior was on the roster in first-year player and three-sport standout Chase Berry.
“The whole season ending was terrible,” Shull said.”I felt like we peaked at the perfect time and were ready to make another championship run. I hate it for all the kids out there making their first appearance at the state too. There’s truly no feeling like playing in the Civic Center.”
In the age of social distancing, no gyms being open and no school, Shull said he's been working out at home and shooting on his own rim.
“I do have a rim outside of my house,” he said. “I’ve been shooting outside a lot. It feels like I'm a little kid again.”