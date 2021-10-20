Andrew Shull is back for his second season with the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team.
Shull, a 6-foot sophomore guard and native of Milton, W.Va., is a 2020 Chapmanville Regional High School graduate and member of the Tigers' 2019 Class AA state championship team.
He is also a former player at Huntington High School.
Shull was named to the All-River States Conference Second-Team last season during his freshman year.
He averaged 15.1 points per game for the Red Storm, sinking 136 of 330 shots from the floor for 41.2 percent and has making 53 of 157 shots from 3-point territory for 33.8 percent. Shull was 38 of 49 from the foul line for 77.6 percent.
The Red Storm were picked third overall and second in the East Division in the 2021-22 River States Conference Preseason men's basketball poll.
Rio is coming off last year's 16-10 finish and its first ever NAIA national tournament appearance in 18 years. The Red Storm fell to Indiana University South Bend in the tourney's opening round.
Defending conference champion WVU Tech, which toppled Rio Grande in the conference tournament title game, is the preseason favorite.
On the WVU Tech squad is Shull's former Chapmanville teammate Philip Mullins.
Rio is scheduled to open the season on Nov. 2 at home against Lindsey Wilson College.
The Red Storm then play at Taylor University on Nov. 5 and host Shawnee State on Nov. 12 in the first round of the two-day Bevo Francis Classic.
