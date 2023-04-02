Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville basketball's Isaiah Smith shoots a three-pointer in the Tigers' sectional championship game against Liberty (Raleigh) last season.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

Chapmanville boys basketball standout Isaiah Smith is taking his talents to the next level. 

On Saturday, the former Tigers guard committed to play collegiately for Daytona Elite Academy, a JUCO school in Daytona, Florida. He mentioned that he will be there for two years and then try to get a scholarship somewhere else.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

