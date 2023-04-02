Chapmanville boys basketball standout Isaiah Smith is taking his talents to the next level.
On Saturday, the former Tigers guard committed to play collegiately for Daytona Elite Academy, a JUCO school in Daytona, Florida. He mentioned that he will be there for two years and then try to get a scholarship somewhere else.
This comes after Smith concluded his career at Chapmanville with a state championship ring as the Tigers defeated the Charleston Catholic Irish 59-49 on March 18 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Smith said there hasn't been a signing day set for him at Chapmanville Regional High School yet, but he is going to try to have one at some point.
"I've put a lot of hard work in that some people don't see," Smith said. "I've not always been a scoring guy, but I've always been the guy who does the little things and I know that one day, some coaches will see it. That's what they saw in me."
Three factors Smith says lured him to Daytona Elite Academy are that it's a beautiful facility and area and that the weather is great.
However, there is another reason Smith chose to play at that locale.
"To be honest, it was free," Smith said "I got an offer from there, I got a scholarship, and it ended up being free. Also, it's a new opportunity to get a chance to meet new people, and I have family down here in New Smyrna Beach which is about 15-20 minutes away. Education free is always nice."
Smith says his schedule is like that of a Division I school. He said his workouts are at 6 a.m. and that some days he won't get home until 9:30 or 10 p.m. at night.
"It's definitely to improve my game and get a chance maybe with these two years going hard to get a full ride somewhere else and go play another two years," Smith said. "I definitely plan on developing, upping my game a lot. Learn from them, get stronger is the main key. I plan on trying to have good grades down there."
As he gets ready to go play college hoops, Smith talked about the influence that Chapmanville basketball head coach Brad Napier had on him.
Smith said he's learned so much from Napier and that the Tigers head man has been almost another father figure in his life.
"He taught me, pretty much, the way to play the game," Smith said. "He taught me how to be a man, and to always go hard in practice. He always made us go like college practices and everything. He taught me how to study game film and read the game a different way. I would say conditioning, he also taught me how to condition myself and also taught me how to be uncomfortable in situations, which is good."
Napier isn't the only one who had an influence on Smith. The latter also praised Chapmanville's assistant coaches for the influence they had on him as well.
"The best thing about Chapmanville was I could get in the gym any time I wanted with the assistant coaches," Smith said. "Even when Brad wasn't there, Stuart (Watts) always get us in there and open up the gym, and we could work out every day after school. I think when we lost in regionals last year, we took two days off, and we were right back in the gym, and it was every day. I learned a lot not only from coach Brad Napier, but all the assistant coaches and everything. They played a big influence on who I am and made me the player I am as much as coach Napier did."
Smith says his family has influenced him too, especially his dad. He pointed out that his dad taught him how to work hard as well as what it takes to be a man.
"We put in a lot together," Smith said. "I've had a rough couple years, but he always taught me to stay focused was the main thing. That's pretty much what I learned from my family, mostly my dad, was work hard, keep my head on straight, and remember what the goal is."
Finally, Smith wanted to thank the Chapmanville community for accepting him.
"I want to thank the Chapmanville community for accepting me," Smith said. "I moved from Lincoln County my eighth-grade year, drove 40-50 minutes a day just to come to school there, and that hasn't been one waste at all. It's been a great time there, and I couldn't do it without my friends and my teammates."