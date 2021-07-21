Andrew Workman is moving up quickly in the ranks.
Workman, a Chapmanville native and former Chapmanville Regional High School football player, has accepted a position at Guilford College.
Workman will be the new Offensive Line Coach at Guilford, a small Division III liberal arts college in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He had previously been hired at Huntington High School to be Highlanders’ offensive line coach and Special Teams Coordinator.
“First, I would like to say thank you to Coach (Billy) Seals for allowing me the opportunity to work with the Huntington Highlanders for the past six months,” Workman said in a statement on Facebook. “I was immediately welcomed into the Highlander family and learned a great deal in my time with them. I am forever thankful to the players, parents and staff at HHS.”
Workman said he’s happy for the new opportunity at the collegiate level.
“I am happy to announce that I have been named the new Offensive Line Coach at Guilford College,” he said. “I want to thank God for blessing us with this opportunity, and I want to thank Coach Brad Davis for trusting me to work with the greatest position group in football. I am looking forward to getting to work with the Quaker football team and building something special. Go Quakers!”
Football, and life in general, has taken Workman to many places.
Prior to his short stint at Huntington High, Workman had served for three years as an assistant coach with the West Virginia State University squad.
Workman was the tight ends/full backs coach at West Virginia State for three seasons in 2018-20.
“It was an awesome experience,” Workman said of his time at West Virginia State in a previously interview. “I had been around college football for a while. We would go to different colleges during the off-season and see how the ran things. It’s so much more personal. You get to be around those kids. A lot of them are really good athletes. They have a chip on their shoulder and they have something to prove. We I got there I was a grad assistant and I was working on my Bachelor’s the whole time. I was able to graduate in three years.”
Workman graduated at Chapmanville in 2013 and played football for the Tigers under former head coach George Barker.
“I was a corner back, but I wasn’t very good to be honest with you,” Workman joked. “But I was very fast. I was a track guy. I’m right behind David Wiley with the fastest times in the school. I had a couple of offers out of high school and a preferred walk-on offer but I went into the Marine Corps.”
Following his graduation at CRHS, Workman joined the United States Marine Corps, eventually earning a rank of Sergeant. His tours with the Marines took him all over the globe.
“I was a radio operator and into artillery.” Workman said. “I was deployed twice in a year and a half so I was not around for a long time. We were deployed to some islands in the Pacific and over to Japan. We were at Okinawa and got to visit Iwo Jima and see the battle sites. It was fun and it served its purpose. The second deployment was a Black Sea rotational where we were in Romania and four or five countries over there in 2015. We were also above the Arctic Circle for a month. That was very interesting.”
After his military service was complete, Workman came home and landed a job on former Coach Rob Dial’s staff at Chapmanville in 2017.
“I started my coaching career at Chapmanville in 2017 and I was there for one year after I got out of the Marine Corps,” Workman said. “That was when we had Dylan Smith at running back and Adam Vance at quarterback, the year he got hurt. Smith was a workhorse.”
Guilford College has some notable alumni over the years in athletics.
Four of which are former NBA players in World B. Free and M.L. Carr from the 1970s and also Greg Jackson and Bob Kaufman. Carr was also a coach and an executive in the NBA.
Jennifer King, the first full-time black female coach in NFL history, is also a Guilford College alumnus.
Guilford, with an enrollment of around 1,500 students, plays in the 14- team Old Dominion Athletic Conference.