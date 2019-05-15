The Cheeriffic All-Stars cheerleaders of Logan have climbed the Summit once again.
And what a climb it was.
Cheeriffic, rebranded last year as the Cheeriffic Cheer Academy (CCA), won the Division 2 National Championship last weekend May 10-12, at the Summit, the defacto national competition for youth all-star cheerleading, held at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
CCA, having another successful season, won its third straight Division 2 Summit championship in as many years. This year's national championship was won by CCA's Junior 2 team.
Last year, the D2 Summit was won by Cheeriffic's Youth 1 team. Back in 2017, the Youth 2 team were Summit champions.
Cheeriffic first competed in the Summit in 2015 in an all-division competition going up against teams from major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York and Tokyo, Japan. Since then, large gyms and small gyms have been separated into Division 1 and Division 2.
Cheeriffic's Junior 2 team, also known as the Pink Ladies, blew away the competition finishing first place out of 34 teams from several states. CCA finished with a score of 98.5667 out of 100, edging out the Fierce Cheer Elite team of Santa Rosa, California, which had a 98.4667.
The Matrix All-Stars of hometown Orlando were third place with a 98.2333. Taking fourth was the Thunder Extreme Lightning of Denton, Texas with a 98.1000. In the fifth position, there was a three-way tie between the CE All-Stars Junior Rain, the Fusion Athletic Green Bay Fury squad and the Arkansas Cheer Academy Admirals, which were all deadlocked at 98.0667.
Cheeriffic, coached by Heather Bryant and Britney Hartman, beat out a number of other teams at the Summit from California and Texas as well as squads from Wisconsin, Michigan, South Carolina, Arkansas, Nevada, Idaho, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, New York, Georgia, Mississippi and Indiana.
The season is not quite over yet for Cheeriffic. The CCA's Mini Level 2 team is in the running for the overall national championship in its division. The reveal is on May 22.
Last year, Cheeriffic had two teams win overall national championships with the CCA's Tiny 1 and Youth 1 squads.
The Tiny team won four straight overall national championships from 2015-18.
As a whole, Cheeriffic teams have brought home 10 overall national titles.
The streak began in 2012 as the Cheeriffic Tiny and Mini teams took overall national crowns in its respective divisions.
Cheeriffic took two more national titles in 2013 when the Mini Level 1 and the Youth Level 1 teams won it all.
In 2014, the Cheeriffic Youth Level 2 team took the overall national title.
