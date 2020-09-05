Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … MU 59, Eastern Kentucky 0
OFFENSE: A — Besides rolling up 627 yards of total offense, MU utilized eight different running backs who combined for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries for a 5.2-yard average. Besides that, MU also played 13 different receivers, who combined for 22 receptions, 345 yards and five touchdowns What more could anyone ask from an offense?
DEFENSE: A — This unit terrorized EKU, holding the Colonels to 81 net yards rushing (2.8 yards per attempt) and only 80 yards net passing for just 166 yards total offense and only 3.5 yards per play. It also accounted for the game’s only turnover — an interception by Nazeeh Johnson.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A — MU broke in a new placekicker, Shane Ciucci, in a big way. Besides the 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore booting eight consecutive PATs, the left-footed Ciucci also made a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter. Want another positive? Punter Robert LeFevre was given the day off and didn’t attempt a single punt.
COACHING: A+ — What more could anybody ask for or want? Marshall dominated in all three phases of play and also dominated the sidelines. MU obviously was the better-prepared team.
OVERALL: A — East Carolina is lucky it doesn’t have to play Marshall this week.