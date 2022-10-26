Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- A homecoming football game played at night?
Who has ever heard of that? Not many people. And that even includes Marshall University head coach Charles Huff.
Yet that will be the case at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Thundering Herd plays its annual homecoming game vs. Coastal Carolina at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
So why is MU playing its homecoming game under the lights? The usual reason these days. It’s because a television network said so. The NFL Network decided that Marshall’s homecoming game didn’t matter, so the television network scheduled it for 7 p.m.
Never mind the crowning of the homecoming queen. Never mind the homecoming parade. Never mind the alums traveling back to Huntington for the homecoming game and festivities.
They obviously don’t matter anymore.
The problem for Marshall and many other Group of Five schools is if the fans don’t like the way they are being treated, they simply will stop attending games. We’re already beginning to see it during the 2022 season at Marshall.
In MU’s season-opening 55-3 win over Norfolk State, the announced attendance was 24,607. Next, in a rainy, lightning-delayed 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb, the announced attendance was 19,845. Most recently, 19,905 fans showed up to watch MU lose 23-13 to Louisiana.
That means Marshall is averaging only 21,452 fans in a stadium that seats 30,475. That is nearly 9,000 empty seats per game.
Think it will get any better for a homecoming game at night with rain in the forecast?
That was a rhetorical question.
- Pick an angry adjective, any angry adjective.
They all applied to West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown after the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech Saturday.
“I don’t know if I have a positive word to say about us, offensively,” said Brown. “We stunk. It was complete domination. I thought (the Red Raiders) were good and we were equally bad. It’s as disappointed as I’ve ever been as a football coach in my entire career.
“This team has just been a roller-coaster. We played really well against a really good football team last week in Baylor and won the game, and then we played about as bad as we possibly could play the game of football (Saturday.)
“It’s unbelievably frustrating to say the least. Offensively, we were just bad — bad. We didn’t play well at any position. We never gave our team a chance — never.”
Then, Brown dropped the hammer verbally.
“I’ll tell you this, their ass will be held accountable to it,” he said angrily. “There were a lot of things that we can tolerate, but not playing hard is not one of them. If they didn’t play hard, their ass won’t play next week, I can promise you that.”
It’s not going to be a fun week of practice in Morgantown.
- We recently lost a true son of Marshall.
Jerry Strittholt, who played basketball for the Thundering Herd from 1971 through 1974, passed away recently at the age of 70. Strittholt was a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard on the 1971-72 squad.
Fortunately, I was able to spend considerable time with Strittholt during MU’s 50-year reunion and we reminisced about the good times. He was always upbeat and outgoing and wore a smile all the time.
He will be missed.
Fly high, Jerry.