Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- It was a fairy-tale moment, which rarely exists in real life.
But this time — this one time — it did.
In late September of 1971, as sports editor of The Parthenon — Marshall University’s student newspaper — I wrote an intriguing column based on a request from football head coach Jack Lengyel.
It read like a classified ad, asking for any place-kicker candidates to please contact Lengyel. Here is how it read:
“HELP WANTED — MALE NEEDED — one man. Experience preferable, but not mandatory. Must have strong right or left leg and foot. Travel assured. If above average, worker will receive the equivalent of approximately $1,600 for about three months work. If interested call 696-6460 before 3:30 p.m. and ask for Jack Lengyel.”
Yes, Lengyel was that desperate to find a place-kicker. But not for long. After reading the so-called “want ad,” a former soccer player from Downsville, New York, named Blake Smith tried out the Monday before the Xavier game. He was the last of 11 candidates who tried out, but Smith won the job.
Lengyel told Smith if he would cut his hair and shave his beard, the job was his. What happened next? History. Five days after his tryout, Smith booted a 31-yard field goal in his first career attempt to give the Herd a 3-0 lead over Xavier.
As everyone knows, Marshall won the game 15-13 on a last-second touchdown pass from the late Reggie Oliver to the late Terry Gardner on Sept. 25, 1971.
But it wouldn’t have been possible if not for Smith’s early field goal.
Now, let’s fast-forward to last Friday. While attending the homecoming party in Mountain Health Arena, I had the amazing good fortune to be reunited with an old friend.
His name is Blake Smith.
It was so very amazing to see him again after 51 years. That’s right, 51 years.
So, we talked and reminisced and I got to meet Smith’s son. It was a wondrous event. And what were the odds of it ever happening considering Smith lives in The Philippines and Thailand now?
Only at Marshall.
Sometimes life gifts us with the most marvelous surprise presents.
This was one of the best.
- WVU’s Dante Stills, a senior defensive lineman, became WVU’s all-time leader in tackles for loss in the middle of the second quarter Saturday against TCU. It gave Stills 48.5 career tackles for loss with four games remaining.
Stills broke a record held by former All-America linebacker Grant Wiley, who broke the previous record in 2003.
Congratulations, Dante.
- Is Charlotte a graveyard for coaches?
That’s a legitimate question.
It all started when former Marshall coach Brad Lambert started Charlotte’s program in 2011. He remained the 49ers’ head coach through the 2018 season. When his contract wasn’t renewed, Lambert returned to Marshall as a position coach. He eventually left and now coaches at Purdue.
In the meantime, Will Healy succeeded Lambert at Charlotte in 2019. Everything went well for several seasons, until the bottom dropped out this year. Healy was fired recently after the 49ers’ record dropped to 1-7. Healy’s record with the 49ers was 15-24.
The next question is obvious.
Can anybody win in Charlotte?