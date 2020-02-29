CHAPMANVILLE – The Cinderella Logan High School girls' basketball team came within a whisker of winning the sectional championship on Friday night at Chapmanville in a thriller before a packed crowd at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Trailing by as many as 20 points, the Lady Cats made a furious comeback on the fading Lincoln County Lady Panthers.
It all came to a climax in the final seconds.
Down two points, Logan's Jill Tothe launched an NBA-range 3-pointer at the buzzer, which barely rimmed out, as Lincoln County escaped with the 46-44 win in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game.
It was a near collapse for Lincoln County (18-8) which could not seem to buy a bucket in the fourth quarter, also going a woeful 4 of 12 from the free throw line and missing several down the the stretch.
That opened the door for Logan.
But it was still enough as the Lady Panthers won its second sectional championship in school history.
Both move on to Thursday's Class AA Region 4 co-finals and have a chance to advance to the upcoming state tournament.
Lincoln County will host No. 10-ranked Nitro (18-7), while Logan has the dreaded task of traveling to No. 3-ranked Winfield (22-2) in a rematch of the 2018 regional championship game. Winfield downed Nitro 78-57 in Friday night's Class AA Region 4 Section 1 final.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said he was proud of his young team, void of any seniors, for making it this far against all odds. Logan had upset top seed, county rival and No. 9-ranked Chapmanville, 39-37, in Tuesday's sectional semifinals at Mingo Central to advance to the finals.
“We could have lost by 20,” Gertz said. “But that's what I'm proud about. We didn't give up. I don't think we were very focused in the first half and they were. Nothing that we called went right. We weren't thinking in the first half. In the third quarter we weren't much better until the last couple of minutes. In the last 10 minutes of the game we really played. But it wasn't enough. You can't play 10 minutes and beat a team that good.”
Friday's sectional finals was an improbable matchup as Lincoln County was the third seed and Logan No. 4. After knocking off Man, 68-41, in the sectional opener on Feb. 22 the Lady Panthers upset No. 2 seed Mingo Central, 58-49, on Wednesday at Chapmanville in the semifinals.
Despite Logan's big comeback, Lincoln County still could have put the game away from the free throw line.
The Lady Panthers were just 1 of 8 from the charity stripe in the final two minutes and 10 of 22 for the game.
Logan had trailed by five points but it was Tothe's big 10-foot banker off the window with 1:52 left which pulled the Lady Cats to within 45-42.
Peyton Ilderton then missed a potential game-tying 3 but a faltering Lincoln County would soon miss four straight free throws, keeping Logan in the ballgame.
Then with 18 seconds left, Ilderton scored on a layup, inching the Lady Cats to within 45-44.
Ilderton then picked up her fifth foul of the game with 11.9 ticks to go, putting Carly McComas at the charity stripe. She missed the first, then made the second as LCHS led 46-44.
Logan then dribbled down court and Tothe's 3 at the buzzer rimmed out.
“We got a heck of a look and Jill makes those last second shots a lot. If that goes in we win the ballgame,” Gertz said. “That's all that you can ask for. Do you want to win it? Yes. But getting a great shot and having a chance to win it is all that you can ask for. She was well behind the line. She was about 23-24 feet out. It was right there. But they made one more play than we made.”
While Lincoln County had its woes from the free throw line so did Logan, which was only 6 of 14 on a evening.
“We couldn't hit any free throws either. Had we shot 70 percent like you normally do we win that game,” Gertz said.
Ilderton poured in 28 points to lead all scorers before fouling out.
Raegan Quick had six, Tothe five, Emma Elkins three and Natalie Blankenship two.
Natalie Fout led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. KeKe Henderson had eight, Ally Albright and Kinlee Kveton tossed in seven each, McComas had six and Avery Lucas had four.
Lincoln County never trailed, leading 11-9 after one quarter and then outscoring Logan 18-6 in the second to grab a 29-15 halftime lead. Logan out-pointed the Panthers 14-12 in the third, inching to within 41-29. Logan would outscore LCHS 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were able to hold on by their chinny chin chin but Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said he will take it.
“They came out in a full court press and that gave us fits,” Adkins said. “We were strictly in panic mode, throwing the ball without looking. Credit them for making it a two-point ballgame. We were fortunate to get out of here. Panic overtook us and we nearly blew it.”
Logan's pressure defense definitely put the heat on the Panthers but Gertz said his team didn't play an entire game. Logan struggled in the first half and numerous turnovers didn't help.
“We pressed extremely well in the last 10 minutes,” he said. “We tried to do it a little bit in the first half but we weren't moving. I think when we moved Peyton to the back line to where she could roam a little bit we put a lot of pressure on them that way and that helped our defense. I should have made that change earlier.”
Up two points after one quarter, Lincoln County turned it up in the next eight minutes and began to dominate the game.
Henderson drained a 15-footer and Fout followed with a 3 and it was 18-9 Lincoln County.
The lead continued to grow.
Henderson netted a 19-foot jumper and later Fout drilled a 3-pointer as the Panthers led 27-13 with 3:27 to go until halftime.
Albright hit a pair from the foul line to make it 29-13 but Logan was able to save a little face as Ilderton's drive down the lane in the closing seconds put the Lady Cats to within 29-15 at the intermission.
It was all Lincoln County for much of the third quarter.
Albright canned a 3 and later Kveton completed an old-fashioned three-point play as LCHS led 35-17 with 4:44 left in the third.
The leads ballooned to 20 points, Lincoln County's largest of the night, after a Kveton bucket at the 3:31 mark put the Panthers ahead 37-17.
A rare four-point play then got Logan started.
Quick scored on a layup and was fouled. She missed her attempt at the three-point play but Logan snatched the rebound and Ilderton tallied a hoop as Logan trailed 37-21.
Later, Tothe netted a 3, pulling the Lady Cats to within 37-25 with 2:14 to go.
Then with 18.2 ticks to go, Ilderton had a steal and layup and was hacked. She went to the free throw line and completed the three-point play, putting Logan to within 41-27.
Ilderton later netted a pair of free throws with 0.3 showing on the third quarter clock as Logan trailed 41-29 after three.
In the fourth quarter, Logan continued its comeback and continued to put the defensive pressure on the shaky Panthers.
Ilderton hit a 16-footer and later Quick's 16-foot bank shot with 6:08 left in the game trimmed the deficit to under 10 at 43-35. Quick then scored a quick lay-in with 5:21 to go and it was just 43-37.
Later, Elkins split from the foul line and Blankenship's 15-foot jumper got Logan to within 43-40 with 4:16 to go in the game.
Logan eventually got to within one but it was not enough.
Friday's game was the rubber match between the two teams. Logan had lost 61-59 to Lincoln County at home on Dec. 19 but came back to defeat the Panthers 62-52 on Jan. 6 at Hamlin.
Winning the sectional title was a great accomplishment for Lincoln County, Adkins said. Lincoln County had lost two starters heading into the season as seniors Graci Brumfield and Allie Farmer transferred to Chapmanville Regional.
“This is our second one, my first, the last one was in 2008,” he said. “I appreciate these girls. They've worked hard. They deserve it. I'm so proud of them. I'm thrilled for them and can't say enough about them.”
For Logan, making it to the sectional finals for a third straight year was also a big accomplishment. With such a young team and a sub .500 record, no one really gave the Lady Cats much of a chance.
“Coming into the season if you told me that we were going to be in the regional I would take it, no matter who we play,” Gertz said.
REGIONAL PREVIEW: Logan will be making its third straight trip to the regional tournament.
Winfield will be a formidable foe.
The Lady Cats lost to the Generals during the regular season, 77-48.
Logan last played Winfield in the regional tourney two years ago at home, beating the Generals, 49-44, to win the region title and advancing to the state tournament where Logan lost to Wayne, another Cardinal Conference team, 52-44, at the Charleston Civic Center.
That year, Logan (18-10) had defeated Lincoln County, 42-30, in the sectional finals on the same Chapmanville floor.
Last year, Logan also played in the regional co-finals and lost 42-33 at Wayne. Logan (15-10) had been beat by Chapmanville, 52-40, in the sectional finals at Mingo Central.
Winfield was led by All-State player Z.Z. Russell's 29 points in the Nitro game. Emily Hudson had 16, Doss 13 and Lauren Hudson 12.
“My job now is to make them believe. I've coached teams that have got hammered and then turn around and come up with a win,” Gertz said. “We lost to Winfield by 30. We lost to Chapmanville by 31 the second game and beat them. We have got to have another effort like that if not even better.”
Nitro will also be a tough opponent for Lincoln County, despite the Panthers' home court advantage. Nitro is led by Baylee Goins, the Cardinal Conference scoring champion, who poured in a game-high 39 points in the sectional title game win over Winfield.
Coach Adkins said it will be special for his team to be able to host Nitro in the regional for a shot at making it to the state tournament in Charleston.
“That's exciting. I know that Nitro is a good basketball team. They have a real special player in Baylee Goins,” he said. “Hopefully we will have a good crowd there on Thursday night and play the game and see what happens.”
Lincoln County did not play Nitro during the regular season.
---
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Girls' Basketball Tournament:
Saturday, Feb. 22
Logan 60, Scott 37 (Scott eliminated)
Lincoln County 68, Man 41 (Man eliminated)
Tuesday, Feb. 26 (Semifinals)
Logan 37, Chapmanville 35 at Mingo Central (Chapmanville eliminated)
Wednesday, Feb. 27 (Semifinals)
Lincoln County 58, Mingo Central 49 at Chapmanville (Mingo Central eliminated)
Friday, Feb. 29 (Finals)
Lincoln County 46, Logan 44 at Chapmanville, both teams advance to regional co-finals.