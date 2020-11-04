MAN — RT Alexander matched his career high with five touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as George Washington traveled to Logan County and topped Man 34-7 in prep football.
Three of Alexander’s five scoring throws went to John Goetz on plays covering 69, 8 and 25 yards. The other TD tosses went to Taran Fitzpatrick (56 yards) on the first offensive play of the game and running back De’Anthony Wright (13 yards) on a screen pass.
Alexander also threw five TD passes against Riverside as a junior last season.
By playing the game, GW (3-1) made itself eligible to qualify for the Class AAA playoffs, as the SSAC changed its regulations this season to make four games played as the minimum to be considered for a postseason berth due to COVID-19.
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. was pleased with the performance of his offense, as the first team scored on all five of its possessions.
“I thought we got into a little bit of a rhythm,’’ Edwards said. “I thought we were really slow starting out other than scoring on the first play. We didn’t have much continuity at first, but as the game went along, we got better. We came out in the second half and did what we needed to do to take care of business.’’
GW led at halftime 20-7. The Hillbillies (2-4) got their only score on an 8-yard run by Cameran Frye in the second quarter. Down 27-7 early in the fourth quarter, Man drove inside the GW 3, but gave the ball up on downs.
It marked the best effort of the season for the Patriots’ defense, which had been allowing more than 37 points per game. Lineman Seth Anderson had a fumble recovery for GW.
“I thought as the game went on, we got a little bit better on defense, too,’’ Edwards said. “We had some kids step up and take charge. We’ve still got to improve there, though. We had plenty of opportunities to make plays that we need to make down the road if we get another chance to play.’’
The Patriots, who were 10th in last week’s AAA playoff ratings, lost a potential game against Winfield on Friday during the final weekend of regular-season play when Putnam County was gold Saturday evening on the state’s COVID risk-factor map and Kanawha was green.
Man was slated to play at James Monroe on Tuesday night then travel to Buffalo on Friday night.