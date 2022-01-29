LOGAN --- Is this Logan's year?
The winning beat continued for the undefeated Logan High School basketball team on Friday night as the Wildcats rallied to upend Class AAAA No. 4 South Charleston, 67-62, at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA and No. 1 in the entire state of West Virginia in the WV Metro News Power Rankings, improved to 11-0. The Black Eagles fell to 9-3.
The Wildcats rallied late from a 7-point deficit and the game ended in crazy fashion.
Logan's Jackson Tackett pulled the Cats to within 62-61 with 23.3 ticks left after hitting a pair of free throws.
South Charleston was then called for a foul on the ensuing inbounds pass, giving the ball back to Logan.
The Wildcats' Garrett Williamson then sank a 12-foot runner with six seconds left, giving Logan a 63-62 lead. It turned out to be the game-winning bucket.
South Charleston was called for a foul with 5.3 ticks to go. Then, soon after, SC's Mondrell Dean was whistled for a technical foul for arguing the call.
Browning stepped to the line and hit all four free throws, putting Logan ahead 67-62 with 4.4 seconds left and putting the win on ice.
Jackson Tackett led Logan with a double-double effort of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Browning and Williamson tallied 14 points apiece. Jaxon Cogar added nine and Aiden Slack eight. Williamson also dished out four assists.
Smith led South Charleston's balanced attack with 15 points. Wayne Harris netted 12 and Christian Goebel and Dean tallied 10 each.
Logan Coach Zach Green said he was happy with the comeback win against a very good and athletic Black Eagle team. South Charleston led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and held a 34-26 halftime lead.
“It was a really good win,” Green said. “We told them at halftime that it was going to be one stop at a time and one rebound at a time, that we couldn't make it up in a single possession. We picked up the tempo in the second half and got the ball up and down the floor.”
It was the third win by the Wildcats this season over a Quad-A team. Logan had previously defeated Capital and Beckley.
Logan is looking for its first state tournament berth in 10 years and first state championship since 2010.
Logan's winning streak hit 11. The Wildcats' last loss was a 56-53 defeat at the hands of Winfield in last season's Class AAA regional co-final.
“This was a great win against a great team but we want the wins in March,” Green said. “These are obviously confidence boosters but we have to stay grounded and focused. We're 11-0. I knew we were going to have a good team at the beginning of the season but I wasn't sure we'd be 11-0. We're halfway through the season and we've still got a lot of big games left.”
The Black Eagles saw their six-game winning streak snapped with Friday night's loss. South Charleston's last defeat was a 47-43 setback to George Washington on Jan. 5.
“We thought our kids competed hard but we didn't do the things that we needed to do down the stretch to win the game,” South Charleston Coach Josh Daniel said. “We turned the basketball over and we did some self-inflicted things to ourselves. We were up seven with the basketball and we had a shot blocked and missed a layup. Then made a shot and it was a four-point swing in 30 seconds. We were up nine with two minutes to go. I felt pretty good about us closing it out.”
South Charleston was 24 of 52 shooting from the floor for 46.2%. The Wildcats made 25 of 51 field goals for 49%. Logan was just 2 of 11 from 3-point land. SC made 7 of 20 of its 3s. LHS was 15 of 19 from the free throw line while the Black Eagles made 5 of 10 of its foul shots.
The Black Eagles led 24-18 after one quarter and expanded that to 30-20 with 4:07 to go until halftime with a layup by Harris.
Down by eight at the half, Logan began to rally. The Wildcats went on a 14-5 run, fueled by a Slack 3 and an old-fashioned three-point play by Tackett, to grab a 40-39 lead with 3:07 remaining.
Logan led 44-41 after three, but South Charleston responded at the start of the fourth quarter with a rare seven-point possession.
Logan was called for a foul and also a technical foul with 7:39 left. Goebel and Cayden Faucett each hit a pair of shots from the foul line. The Black Eagles also got possession and Harris drilled a 3-pointer, finishing off the seven-point play and putting SC ahead 48-44.
SC led 60-51 with 2:28 go go after Dean's bucket inside the paint.
Logan is scheduled to return to action with Saturday night's home game against Mingo Central in a 7:30 pm tip. South Charleston plays at Capital on Feb. 1 at 7.