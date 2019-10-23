The Chapmanville Middle School football team ran its record to 6-1 on the season with last Thursday night’s 38-20 win at Sherman.
No game statistics were available.
The Tigers, coached by Lee Jones, play at George Washington Middle School this coming Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Its the final regular season game for the Tigers.
POINT PLEASANT 38, LOGAN 8: The Logan Middle School football team lost 38-8 at Point Pleasant on Thursday.
Eric Chen scored the the only touchdown for the Timberwolves. LMS trailed 16-0 at the half.
Logan closes out the season at Hurricane on Thursday night in the regular season finale.
MAN 32, MOUNT VIEW 20: The Man Middle School football team won 32-20 at home last Thursday.
No further details were available.
