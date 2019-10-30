The Chapmanville Middle School football team improved to 7-1 on the season with last Thursday night’s 14-0 win at George Washington Middle School.
The win moves the Tigers into this Saturday’s Black Diamond Conference championship game against Madison Middle School at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
In other action last Thursday, Logan Middle School closed out the season 0-8 with a 54-12 loss at Hurricane. Eric Chen and Gabe Workman each caught touchdown passes from Derrick Browning.
Man Middle School lost 14-8 at home to Madison last week in the finale.
