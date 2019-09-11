CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Middle School football team opened the season with a 22-0 win at home over county rival Man on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Fred Miller had two touchdowns for CMS, while R.J. Jones had one score.
Jones also led the team in tackles with 10.
Fred Miller had a pick six for the Tigers.
Eli Pridemore had nine tackles for CMS, while Taten Carr, James Stephens and Daniel Atwood had seven tackles each.
BELFRY 46, LOGAN 0: The Logan Middle School football team lost 46-0 to Belfry, Ky., on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at home in its season opener.
No further details were available on the game.
The game was the head coaching debut for Dan Hensley, who is also the new Athletics Director at Logan High School.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.