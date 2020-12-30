CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville keeps producing some good tennis teams.
That was evident back in the fall as the Chapmanville Middle School boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both claimed Black Diamond Conference and Logan County championships.
The CMS girls’ tennis team closed the season undefeated for the second time in three years, as they racked up a 15-0 record while compiling a 45-1 mark over the past three seasons. The CMS boys were 14-1 overall while going 30-3 over the past two seasons.
CMS tennis coach Chris Kidd said he is proud of his team’s accomplishments.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” Kidd said. “With everything they’ve had to deal with it’s incredible how tough they’ve been when they got the opportunity to play. We held two separate practices for the boys’ and girls’ teams which made it harder on all of us, but we wanted to keep the kids as safe as we could. Then not knowing if we could play or even practice from day to day during the fall was difficult on everyone, and obviously with everything that is happening it has been a necessity, but these kids kept their focus and continued to put in the hard work that was needed to be this successful. I can’t chase them off the courts even after practice because they love playing so much. And on top of that, they’re good students, really funny kids, and they love hanging out with each other. They’ve been a really special group.”
Both teams were dominant.
The CMS girls’ team only lost two individual sets all season, and the boys only lost five in their only team loss of the season to Winfield.
Other than that, the CMS girls won 13 of their 15 matches 7-0, the other two were 6-1, and all 14 of the boys’ wins came at 7-0.
Kidd said these wins came against some rapidly improving competition.
“When you look at the stats of the season people may think that you just beat everybody to death and that you didn’t face tough competition, but that simply isn’t true,” Kidd said. “Madison, Man, and Sherman have really done a tremendous job getting their programs to the next level, and now Poca is back in the conference with a team and they had some great teams in the early 2010s in high school, so they know how to build a program. Beating Logan is never an easy task.”
Both Chapmanville teams were heavy this fall with upperclassmen, as the girls’ team will graduate six of their nine players to the high school team, while the boys will send three of their seven boys to the next level.
Kidd said he’s excited to see what they can do at the next level as well.
“Fortunately I don’t have to say goodbye to them,” he said. “They still have to put up with me in high school too, which they may or may not enjoy, but almost all of them have prepared themselves for this transition. Mark Spriggs has been an invaluable part of our programs during the past two years in middle school and high school, and a huge part in helping these kids develop.”
In the Black Diamond Conference Tournament last year, Chapmanville claimed 13 of the 14 contested titles. This year they left no trophy unclaimed, as they made it a clean sweep by taking all 14 individual titles as well as the overall team championships.
In No. 1 girls’ singles, the Tigers’ Courtney Curnutte defeated Man’s Draven Short 6-0 in the semifinals before taking the championship match 6-1 over Madison’s Marci Frye.
In No. 2 girls’ singles, Chapmanville’s Chloe Murphy knocked off Man’s Kendra Workman 6-0 in the semifinals, and claimed the title 6-0 as well over Madison’s Halley Tudor.
In No. 3 girls’ singles, the Tigers Natalie Chirico took her semifinal match 6-0 over Man’s Hailey Harvey, and took the championship by the same 6-0 score against Madison’s Christina Price.
In No. 4 girls’ singles, Chapmanville’s Sydnie Wolfe was a 6-0 winner over Man’s Hanna Lafferty in the semifinals, and won the title over Sherman’s Prestley Lusk 6-0.
In No. 1 girls’ doubles, the team of Curnutte and Murphy knocked off Short and Workman from Man 6-0 in the semifinals, and then won the championship 6-1 over Frye and Price of Madison.
In No. 2 girls’ doubles, Chirico and Wolfe completed a two-year undefeated stretch as a doubles team by eliminating Harvey and Lafferty of Man 6-0 in the semifinals, and then overcoming the team of Tudor and Craddock from Madison 6-1 for the title.
In No. 3 girls’ doubles, Chapmanville’s Ava Collins and Autumn King received a bye into the championship round where they defeated Roberts and Quisenberry of Madison for the title 6-1.
In the extra round play, Emily Hughes and Jailyn Hodges took home their title with a 6-1 victory, while Madison Baker and Braxton Hanks paired up to win the mixed doubles 6-3.
In boys’ No. 1 singles, Chapmanville’s Colson Vance eliminated Madison’s Brock Dent 6-2 in the semifinals before taking the title over Man’s Cody Walls 6-0.
In boys No. 2 singles, the Tigers Chase Bumgarner knocked off Man’s Conner Baisden in the semis 6-0, and later claimed the championship 6-1 over Sherman’s Hayden Keith.
In boys No. 3 singles, Chapmanville’s Gabe Conley received a bye into the finals where he defeated Madison’s Maddox Charcandy 6-0.
In boys No. 4 singles, the Tigers Blake Adams also received a bye into the finals where he met Hunter Toler of Man, and won the championship 6-0.
In No. 1 boys’ doubles, Vance and Bumgarner knocked off Dent and Bowling of Madison 6-0 in the semis before taking the title match over Bowne and Keith of Sherman 6-1.
In No. 2 boys’ doubles, Conley and Adams received a bye into the championship round where they defeated Man’s Bartram and Toler 6-0.
In No. 3 boys’ doubles, the Tiger team of Luke Saunders and Elijah Murphy received a bye into the title match as well and eliminated Man’s team of Morgan and Frailey 6-0.
The following week, the Tigers claimed all 14 County Championships as well over Logan and Man to conclude the season.
Coach Kidd said despite this season and year being so stressful, there is a lot to be thankful for and a lot to look forward to for the Chapmanville tennis programs.
“Nothing about this season was easy,” he said. “The stress that every day brought, hoping you were doing the right things and hoping everyone would be ok under these circumstances is something you could never prepare for as a coach, player, or parent. But I’m grateful I had so many helpful and understanding parents there for me and especially the kids. I really have been fortunate in my 11 years coaching, whether it’s with the high school or middle school team we’ve always had some of the best parents anyone could ask for, and they made this year a lot easier with all the help they offered. And the kids always make coaching fun and keep you young.
“Winning is obviously great, but even if we didn’t these would still be some of the most hilarious, goofy, and caring kids any coach could ever have. It’s sad knowing that 10 of them won’t play in middle school anymore, but I’m really looking forward to seeing where we can go as a program in high school. There’s a large part of this book that hasn’t been written yet.”