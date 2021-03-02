Something new is happening at Chapmanville Middle School this year.
For the first time ever, CMS will be fielding a wrestling team this season.
CMS coach T.J. Hunter is excited to have a new team at Chapmanville Middle School and hopes to see it grow over the coming years.
“This will be our first year ever,” Hunter said. “We are excited to get started and get wrestling up and going in Logan County in general. We are really excited to have a team. We have seven on the team right now who have been practicing.”
CMS is scheduled to have its first meet on March 6 at Man Middle School.
Caiden Mullins, Kaiden Hensley, Devin Hensley, Steven Stowers, Ashton Kinser, Amare Daniels and Seth Ward are the members of the Chapmanville squad. Mullins, Kinser and Ward are the three eighth-graders. Stowers is in seventh grade, while the Hensley twins and Daniels are in sixth grade.
“Our goal is to beat Man and Logan and to be the county champion,” Hunter said. “We are very competitive and we don't like to lose. With COVID-19, the restrictions and the delay our season is very short this year. We are having trouble getting other teams to confirm our matches. We only have got the first two matches confirmed right now. It's been difficult.”
Hunter said some of his wrestlers have been participating in the youth leagues.
“We have three that have been in the youth program,” he said.
With the addition of the Chapmanville Middle School grapplers, all six Logan County high school and middle schools will have wrestling teams for the very first time.
“It's really exciting. We want to build wrestling up and get kids excited about participating,” Hunter said. “Every kid wants to play basketball and wrestling is a very tough tough sport both mentally and physically. It will make a man out of you. It's also good for football players to wrestle. It keeps them in shape, helps them with their balance and also their strength and conditioning.”