The Chapmanville Middle School football team lost 36-20 last week at Madison.
It was the first loss of the season for CMS (3-1).
The Tigers play at Logan next Thursday night.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
OCEANA 42, LOGAN 6: The Logan Middle School football team dropped to 0-4 on the season with last Thursday night’s 42-6 loss at Oceana.
Eric Chen scored the only touchdown for the Timberwolves.
LMS, coached by Dan Hensley, hosts Chapmanville on Thursday night in the annual Logan Middle School homecoming game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
MAN 24, POCA 14: The Man Middle School football team improved to 1-3 with last Thursday night’s 24-14 win at Poca.
No further details were available.