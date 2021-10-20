The Chapmanville Middle School football team upped its record to 4-2 on the season with Thursday night’s 20-12 win at Sherman.
Kaden Hensley scored two touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Nate Easterling tossed a TD pass to Gage Green.
Austin Killen added a 2-point conversion run.
“We made a defensive adjustment and the boys played hard,” CMS coach Martin Browning said. “Sherman is a very good team. Nate Easterling threw some clutch passes in the game.”
CMS is set to close out its season on Oct. 21 at George Washington Middle School.
WYOMING EAST 16, MAN 14: The Man Middle School football team suffered its first loss of the season with Thursday night’s 16-14 defeat at the hands of Wyoming East at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man dropped to 4-1 on the season with the loss.
It was also Eighth Grade Night for the Pioneers.
No information on the game was reported to The Logan Banner.
The Pioneers close out the regular season on Oct. 21 at Madison Middle School.
POINT PLEASANT 32, LOGAN 8: Logan dropped to 1-6 with Thursday’s 32-8 loss at Point Pleasant.
Sixth-grader Zo Murphy scored the Timberwolves’ lone touchdown. Bentley Williamson scored on the 2-point conversion.
“We tried to play a lot of our young guys and for the most part I was pleased with their effort,” LMS coach Brandon Adkins said. “Point is one of the best teams in the Mid-Valley Conference, so we knew it was going to be tough. We lost our starting center Caleb Burgess to an injury and he was replaced by sixth-grader Tripp Thompson who stepped up and played well. Hopefully our future is bright.”
LMS finishes its season on Oct. 21 at Hurricane.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com