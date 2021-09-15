Austin Killen scored three touchdowns to lead the Chapmanville Middle School football team to a 40-6 win at Wayne on Thursday night.
Chapmanville (1-0) was playing in its first game of the season. The Tigers’ season opener vs. Man last week had been canceled.
CMS led 8-6 with Killen’s kick return for a touchdown and his two-point conversion run.
Kaden Hensley’s TD and Killen’s conversion run made it 16-6.
Killen then scored on another TD run and Gage Green caught a two-point conversion pass as CMS led 24-6.
Caleb Whitt later caught a TD pass and Hensley ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers led 32-6.
Killen scored one last touchdown and Whitt then tackled on the conversion catch to close out the final score at 40-6.
The CMS defense was led by Braeden Adams and Hensley. Nate Easterling and Killen each had an interception.
“Our defense played great all night long,” CMS coach Martin Browning said. “Our offense was great too.”
Chapmanville is slated to host Poca on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The CMS homecoming game follows on Sept. 23 against Madison Middle School at 7. The Tigers then play at Logan on Sept. 30, host Harts on Oct. 7 on Eighth Grade Night, then close out on Oct. 14 at Sherman and Oct. 21 at George Washington Middle School.
RIPLEY 14, LOGAN MIDDLE 8: The Logan Middle School football team dropped to 1-1 on the season with Thursday’s nail-biting 14-8 loss at home to Ripley.
“We had the ball on the 4-yard line with under a minute to play and had it fourth-and-goal,” Logan coach Brandon Adkins said. “We jumped off-sides and the player got frustrated and pulled his helmet off. We got a 15-yard penalty on top of the 5-yard false start. That made it fourth-and-goal from the 24. Not much we could do at that point.”
Adkins said it just wasn’t a good effort.
“We played about as bad in the first half as we could. Very poor tackling,” he said. “We couldn’t get off the field. We only had one possession the whole first half. We played better in the second half but just started too slow against a ball control offense like Ripley. It just wasn’t good enough at all. It was disappointing after a big win last week and have a let down like this.”
LMS plays at Winfield on Sept. 16, heads to Oceana on Sept. 23, and hosts Chapmanville on Sept. 30.
Logan then closes out the regular season with three games — Oct. 7 at home against Man, Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant and Oct. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.
MAN/OCEANA PPD.: The Man Middle School football team’s game at Oceana on Thursday was canceled.
No makeup date has been announced.
Man (0-0) has yet to play a game. The Pioneers’ season opener with Chapmanville was canceled as well.
Man hosts George Washington on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers host Matewan on Sept. 26, travel to Logan on Oct. 7, host Wyoming East on Oct. 14 and then play at Madison Middle School on Oct. 21.
Man Middle is coached by Tootie Carter.