CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Middle School soccer team completed a historic perfect season for the first time in sport history.
The Tigers finished the year going undefeated at (14-0) and securing a victory in the 2022 Black Diamond Conference Championship against Madison Middle School on Oct 27.
Not only are the Tigers having a successful season, but they are primed to have the same results moving forward under the newly appointed head coach Michael Marcum.
“He has changed the face of soccer at Chapmanville Middle,” said parent of the Tiger’s goalkeeper, Amanda Lee.
Marcum has set the tone for what he expects from his squad and the Tigers sound like they are in perfect hands.
“I had an excellent group of kids to work with and excellent parents that supported the team. This may be my first season as the Middle School coach but not my first season with these kids. I have been with some of these kids since they were 7 years-old,’ said Marcum.
The tide is turning for the sport of soccer in Chapmanville. Coach Marcum is putting an emphasis on the idea that soccer can join the likes of popularity such as football, basketball, or baseball. He feels there is much more potential for the kids and community if they will hop on board.
“I would like to see soccer grow in this community — it is a fun sport,’ said Marcum. “I want people to know Chapmanville soccer is a fun and loving environment.”
There is much that can be shown within the boundaries of soccer and that is what Marcum keyed in on during his first year.
“I want to show my kids sportsmanship and bring out a passion in them.”
Coach Marcum has been pivotal in the teaching of how to play the game it is meant to be played and his support has praised him for what he has achieved. “He has set the tone for a steadfast soccer program in Chapmanville,” Lee added.
Sometimes things just work out whenever you reintroduce the basics.
The feeling is mutual with coach Marcum. “What is also important is that you treat the team of kids good, and they know you love them.”
As for the championship game, the game plan was executed just how they wanted it to. The Tigers wanted to get ahead first, that way they could focus on only playing defense and guard a comfortable lead. Chapmanville managed to find the back of the net twice in demanding fashion. From that moment on, coach Marcum was in management mode.
“I set my strikers back in the second half to just keep the ball off our side of the field.”
The Tigers held the Red Hawks scoreless for the rest of the game, just as they have in six previous games against other opponents.
Chapmanville was declared champions and it put the icing on the cake on a picture-perfect season, not only for Marcum and his squad, but the town of Chapmanville itself. Marcum had nothing but praise and respect for his players and mentioned how thankful he was for his captains Aaden Rodighero, Conner Dingess, Larisa Lee, and Megan Brown for their determination throughout the season.
“They had a great sense of leadership, and they were wonderful to coach,” said Marcum.
The Tigers finished the season with 92 goals scored on opponents and only allowed 11. The Middle School program has just embarked on a journey to make a name for themselves. Do not count out Marcum and his crew one bit. He suggests that having a community backing them would only propel them even further. No doubt they have already caught the attention of many.
“Winning this season is just step one. We need the town and other athletes to notice soccer — and this season was a step toward that.”
Michael Marcum looks to be on the cusp of laying a pivotal foundation for the sport of soccer and could not be happier.
“I am proud of my team and what they have accomplished — My hope is that soccer holds a special place in their life, and they never forget what we achieved here at Chapmanville Middle.”