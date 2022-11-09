Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221109-log-cvillesoccer
The Chapmanville Middle school soccer team won the 2022 Black Diamond Conference Championship and completed a perfect (14-0) season.

 Courtesy of Amanda Lee

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Middle School soccer team completed a historic perfect season for the first time in sport history.

The Tigers finished the year going undefeated at (14-0) and securing a victory in the 2022 Black Diamond Conference Championship against Madison Middle School on Oct 27.

