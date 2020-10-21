The Chapmanville Middle School football team improved to 3-2 on the season with Thursday’s 32-8 win at home over Sherman.
Chapmanville first-year head coach Martin Browning said his team played very well on Eighth Grade Night.
Kyle Fox led the Tigers on offense, scoring on two long touchdown runs. Fox also had a touchdown pass to Chase Butcher.
Austin killer added another touchdown on the ground for Chapmanville.
Devin Hensley scored on a two-point conversion for the Tigers.
Landon Williamson caught a pair of two-point conversion passes from QB Nate Easterling.
Kaden Hensley had an interception on the defensive end.
The Tiger defense was led by Aston Kinser, Taten Carr, Chad Farley, Robert Cook, Fox and Gavin Noe.
CMS played the JV team the entire fourth quarter.
Chapmanville lost 54-0 at Madison last Monday.
The Tigers upped their record to 4-2 with Monday night’s thrilling 20-12 double overtime win at Poca.
Kyle Fox, Chase Butcher and Robert Cook each scored touchdowns for Chapmanville. Nate Easterling passed to Austin Killen for a two-point conversion.
Cook scored the eventual winning TD in the second overtime.
“The boys played great tonight and I’m really proud of them,” CMS coach Martin Browning said. “They have worked so hard this year.”
CMS hosts George Washington Middle School on Thursday at 7 p.m. It’s the regular season finale for the Tigers.
POINT PLEASANT 20, LOGAN 6: The Logan Middle School football team lost 20-6 on Thursday night at Point Pleasant.
Point led 7-0 but LMS answered with a 48-yard TD run by quarterback Gabe Workman, cutting it to 7-6.
Point Pleasant then added two more touchdowns to set the final score.
“Once again we shoot ourselves in the foot by making simple mistakes on defense in the second half that put us in a hole that we just can’t climb out of,” Logan Middle coach Brandon Adkins said. “A lot of these kids are still learning how to play football but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made so far. It doesn’t get any easier for us with Hurricane coming in this Thursday. They are a loaded football team. We’ve just got to try and play a mistake free game and see what happens. Not taking anything away from Point Pleasant but I feel this one could’ve been different without our miscues.”
MADISON 42, MAN 14: The Man Middle School football team lost 42-14 at home to Madison Middle on Thursday night at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Dusten Baisden led Man in the game as he scored both touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 123 yards. He also caught three passes for 11 more yards. Zayden Sherod was 6 of 10 passing for 39 yards and an interception.
Kaleb Mullins caught two passes for 22 yards. Levi Rakes had one grab for six yards.
Caden Sutphin led Madison with seven carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Brinegar ran twice for 76 yards and a scored a TD. Gunner Flores rushed three times for 74 yards and two scores.
Brinegar was 1 for 1 passing for 74 yards, a TD strike to Isaiah Haikel, who had three grabs for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole Elkins was 2 of 3 passing for 44 yards and a TD.
Corey Morgan led the Man defense with three tackles and a fumble recovery. Baisden also had three tackles.
Devon Sanders and Mullins each had two tackles. Sanders also had a pass breakup.
Brayden Blankenship, Gavyn Cline, Noah Frazier, Dayton Ferrell, James Maynard, Jayden Moore, Rakes and Trey Ward all had one tackle.
Man is 2-1 and is slated to host Poca on Oct. 26. Madison is 5-0 on the year.