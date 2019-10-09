LOGAN — The Chapmanville Middle School football team secured the Logan County championship with last Thursday night’s 42-6 win at Logan, spoiling the annual LMS homecoming game.
Chapmanville, coached by Lee Jones, improved to 4-1 on the season, and coupled with an earlier win over Man Middle School, locked up the county title.
The Tigers were able to bounce back from last week’s 36-20 loss to Madison.
The Logan Timberwolves, coached by Dan Hensley, dropped to 0-5.
Eric Chin scored the only touchdown on the night for Logan. Chapmanville’s statistics were unavailable.
CMS hosts Harts next Thursday night, while Logan hosts Man. Both games have 7 p.m. kickoff times.