Two of the premier head coaching jobs in West Virginia came open during the weekend.
Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes stepped aside after a 20-6 season to spend more time with family. Martinsburg football coach Britt Sherman resigned after guiding the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2022.
Huntington High basketball owns five state titles in its illustrious history. Martinsburg football has won nine.
Other coaching/administrative moves featured eye-catching changes. Ashland made interim boys basketball coach Ryan Bonner permanent head coach.
Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons resigned, but still will coach cross country and track, in which he has won 21 state titles. Girls basketball coaches Chad Meador (Summers County) and Adrian Elliott (Musselman) also resigned.
DOLAN TO RETIRE: West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission director Bernie Dolan said he will retire June 30. Dolan, 62, has been with the SSAC since 2015.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Maybe a showdown of Grant Shoemaker against Sydney Turner is in order. Those Spring Valley High School student-athletes head this edition of Amazing Stats of the Week.
Shoemaker hurled a no-hitter in a 20-0 win over South Charleston. Turner went 5 for 5 with three stolen bases and three runs scored in a 4-2 win over St. Albans. The Timberwolves didn’t corner the market on the astounding. Wheelersburg’s Kaylynn Carter pitched a perfect game and hit two home runs in a 21-0 victory over Oak Hill. River Valley pitcher Abbi Hollanbaugh set a program record with 18 strikeouts in a 4-3 victory over Belpre.
Isaiah Hagley broke the Cabell Midland discus record, throwing 172 feet, 6 inches. All 17 baseball players Shady Spring played scored in a 20-0 win over Summers County.
SPENCER ALL-AMERICAN: Former Huntington High student Caden Spencer of Ohio State, was named a College Gymnastics Association All-American in the horizontal bars.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland soccer star Olivia Charles (Regent); Spring Valley basketball standout Hallie Bailey (West Virginia State); Lincoln County girls basketball player Elizabeth Blankenship (West Virginia Wesleyan); Northwest running back Wyatt Brackman (Kentucky Christian).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson (East Tennessee State); Wayne defensive linemen Alex Carter and Nate Hammer, and basketball standout Cheyenne Williams (Bethany); Rowan County catcher Chance Furnish (South Carolina-Upstate);
Lincoln County girls basketball player Gracie Clay (Alderson Broaddus); Rylee Sagester, a girls basketball all-stater from New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village High, decommitted from Marshall.
OFFERS: Former Ashland wide receiver Asher Adkins (Anderson); Capital quarterback JacQai Long of Akron Hoban (Memphis).
VISITS: Jackson kicker Ethan Crabtree and running back Cade Wolford (Marshall); Cabell Midland running back and Hurricane lineman Aaron Clark (West Virginia); Ironton offensive lineman Bowen Gossett (Ball State), defensive lineman Noah Patterson (Liberty) and running back Braylon Sturgill (Eastern Michigan);
Ashland running back Braxton Jennings (Arizona); Former Capital and current Akron Hoban quarterback JacQai Long (Appalachian State).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland’s Tomi Hinkle was named the most valuable player of the Ohio-West Virginia Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star basketball game in Parkerburg. Fairland’s Hannah Taylor was named the Ohio girls basketball winner of the Heart of a Champion award.
Former Boyd County basketball star Savannah Wheeler of Middle Tennessee State was named an honorable-mention mid-major All-American by World Exposure Women’s Basketball. Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State was named Ohio Valley Conference co-player of the week.