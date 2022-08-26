LOGAN – The 85th meeting between Man and Logan went the way of the Wildcats as Logan dominated from start to finish with a 20-7 win over the Hillbillies on Thursday at Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
"I was really proud of our guys," Logan coach Gary Mullins said. "That is a physicality game. That’s impressive to win that game against Man because they like to get physical."
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar was more of a threat on the ground than he was in the air. The senior, who transferred to Logan from Westside rushed 26 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards.
Man won the toss and deferred to the second half, and it didn't take long for Cogar to go to work.
Cogar led Logan (1-0) down the field for a 7-play, 44-yard scoring drive, which the quarterback capped with a 4-yard touchdown run to produce a 7-0 lead.
It appeared a second touchdown was in order after Logan started with the ball on the Man 14, but Cogar was sacked for a loss of 10 yards and Logan settled for a 38-yard field goal from Aiden Slack to take a 10-0 lead.
Three plays into Man's ensuing possession, the Hillbillies turned it over again as quarterback Jayden Brumfield had the ball stripped and Logan returned it for a score to lead 17-0.
Slack notched his second field goal as time expired in the first half - this one a 23-yarder - to give the Wildcats a 20-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Man (0-1) used its defense and a mistake by Cogar to get on the board in the second half as Jacob Walls returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-7 midway through the third quarter.
"[Walls] made a great play," Mullins said. "We were running hook and lateral and he just ran it and jumped it."
Logan’s next drive also ended in a turnover after the Wildcats fumbled at their own 38, giving the Hillbillies a chance at a comeback.
However, Logan got the ball back early in the fourth quarter as Brumfield threw an interception inside the 10-yard line to Slack.
From there, Cogar and Slack took nearly nine minutes off the clock with constant run plays. Logan got a first down in Man territory with the clock running down and the Wildcats went into victory formation.
“That was pretty good,” Mullins said. “Obviously, the first half was a lot better.”
Logan’s defense did a good job limiting Brumfield and the Man offense. Brumfield completed three of his five passes for 20 total yards and an interception. Man had 86 total offensive yards in the game.