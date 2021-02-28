DENTON, Texas – Marshall’s Kennedi Colclough scored a putback with 4.5 seconds left to give the Thundering Herd a 56-55 win over North Texas Saturday afternoon at the SuperPit in Denton, Texas.
Marshall improved to 7-9 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA with the win, while the Mean Green dropped to 12-5 and 9-3 in the league.
Taylor Pearson led the Thundering Herd with 12 points, while Colclough and Kristen Mayo had 11 apiece. Colclough narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Leading scorer Savannah Wheeler was held to seven points on 2-for-12 shooting, but led the team with four assists.
The Mean Green was led by Quincy Noble, who had 13 points, while Rochelle Lee and N’Yah Boyd each posted 12 points. Lee led the team with eight boards.
Marshall grabbed its first lead (11-9) on a Kia Sivils layup in the lane with 3:39 left in the first quarter and held the advantage all the way until Lee hit a jumper just outside the lane for the Mean Green. That gave the Mean Green a 35-34 advantage with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Noble gave the home team a 55-54 lead with 22 seconds left on a driving layup, prompting Marshall head coach Tony Kemper to call timeout.
On the ensuing possession, Wheeler tossed up a right-hander in the paint, but couldn’t get it to go. Lorelei Roper then rebounded along the left baseline but her putback attempt was long. Fortunately for Marshall, Colclough was there on the weakside and bounced the game-winner off the glass.
After Kemper called another timeout to set the Thundering Herd’s defense, North Texas ran the ball down the floor but Boyd misfired on a 3-pointer as time expired.
Marshall led for more than 30 minutes of the contest and had the edge on points in the paint (24-18) and fast break points (12-5).
“It was good to get a road win,” said Kemper. “We played tough for 80 minutes the last two days and got a big rebound and putback by Kennedi. I think our team does believe it belongs based off its success the last two weekends against the best the West has to offer.”
Marshall has now won four of its last five contests inside the SuperPit.
The Thundering Herd will round out its regular season schedule next Thursday and Friday at Middle Tennessee. Tip times for both games is 7 p.m. ET/6 CT.