If you are a Logan High School sports fan you never really forgot about Summer Collins.
It's been a few years though since Collins donned the blue and gold of the Wildcats.
A member of Logan's 2013 Class AAA state runner-up girls basketball team and an all-state performer on the softball diamond for the Lady Cats, Collins initially went to play softball at Marshall University.
This year, Collins was a softball player at Kentucky Christian University.
A senior center fielder for the Knights, Collins saw her collegiate playing career come to an end as Kentucky Christian played in the NCCAA Softball World Series with a trio of losses.
Kentucky Christian was ousted from the World Series with a 6-1 defeat to Southwestern Assemblies of God University at Troutville, Virginia, seeing its season come to an end at 24-34.
KCU opened the World Series with a pair of one-run losses to Erskine (5-4) and Concordia University (1-0), a school from Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Kentucky Christian endured a losing streak of 16 games during the regular season but bounced back late in the spring.
With a sweep over Alice Lloyd, 5-2 and 10-3 in Mideast Region play, that advanced the Knights to the World Series.
Just as she did all season, Collins had a big day at the plate in the doubleheader win over Alice Lloyd as she was a combined 6-for-9 at the plate during both games with a double, a triple and three stolen bases. She scored four runs and drove in another.
Collins had a big year for the Knights in her swan song season as she was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Conference First Team.
Collins ranked inside the top 35 nationally in 15 different statistical categories along with six in the top 10.
Collins hit .494 this season for the Knights, good for 14th nationally at the NAIA level.
She was second in total hits (89), fifth in steal attempts (47) and hits per game (1.745), seventh in stolen bases (42), ninth in steal attempts per game (0.922), and 10th in triples (7). She also ranked nationally total runs scored (14th; 57), and total bases (34th; 107).
Collins is the daughter of Kenny and Laura Collins.
She said she came to KCU for a "chance to further my academic and athletic careers closer to home."
Said Collins on Twitter, "God really put me in the perfect place to end my career. My gratitude for this program can never be measured. I can't wait to give back to the game that gave me everything."
Despite the losing record, it was a successful spring for the Knights. Not only did KCU play in the World Series, the Knights recorded the second most wins in school history and had the second best team batting average. Kentucky Christian scored the most runs in school history and also had the most hits, most doubles and most triples.
KCU is located in Grayson, Kentucky, just west of Ashland and the Tri-Cities area.
At Logan, Collins was a First-Team All-State pick her senior year with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs. She led Logan to a 25-6 record, regional championship and state tournament berth in the 2012 season. She also played in the North-South All-Star game.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.