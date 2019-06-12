The postseason awards keep rolling in for Summer Collins.
Collins, a Logan High School graduate and senior member of the Kentucky Christian University women's softball team, grabbed national honors recently as she was named NAIA Second Team All-American.
A total of 20 softball student-athletes were named to the first team, while an additional 20 garnered second-team honors and 20 individuals were placed on the honorable mention list.
Also last week, Collins was named as an NFCA First-Team All-American, placing herself among the top 32 players nationwide in NAIA.
Collins, the program's first NFCA All-American, hit .520 with 103 hits, eight triples, 53 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. She finished her senior season ranked first among NAIA players at 1.67 hits per game, second in hits, fifth in stolen bases, sixth in triples, ninth in runs and 10th in batting average.
Collins was also recently named to the Mid-South Conference First Team this season and was also a First-Team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American as she was ranked among some of the best collegiate softball players in the nation among Christian colleges.
She ranked inside the top 35 nationally in 15 different statistical categories along with six in the top 10 during the regular season.
Collins hit .494 during the regular season for the Knights, good for 14th nationally at the NAIA level.
She was second in total hits (89), fifth in steal attempts (47) and hits per game (1.745), seventh in stolen bases (42), ninth in steal attempts per game (0.922), and 10th in triples (7). She also ranked nationally total runs scored (14th; 57), and total bases (34th; 107).
Kentucky Christian was ousted from the World Series with a 6-1 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University at Troutville, Virginia, seeing its season come to an end at 24-34.
KCU opened the World Series with a pair of one-run losses to Erskine (5-4) and Concordia University (1-0), a school in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
At Logan, Collins was a First-Team All-State pick her senior year with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs. She led Logan to a 25-6 record and regional championship that season. She also played in the North-South All-Star game.
Collins is the daughter of Kenny and Laura Collins.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com