CHAPMANVILLE - Devin Collins has already played in the Scott Brown All-Star Classic, but he has one more high school all-star game to play before he heads to Marshall University this fall.
Collins, Chapmanville Regional High School's 6-foot-8 guard/forward, is set to take part in the North-South All-Star Classic boys basketball game on June 7 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Collins, who is walking on at Marshall, officially signed on with the Thundering Herd on Wednesday.
"It's an honor being named to play in this game with other really good players," Collins told The Logan Banner. "We have always went over and watched it growing up and I'm really excited to play and also play with my future Marshall teammate Robby Williams."
Williams, a guard from Charleston Catholic, and Collins, a Chapmanville forward, will be non-scholarship players next season for the Thundering Herd.
The North-South contest June 7 has a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Pregame skills competitions begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Collins and Williams will have some good company on the South All-Star team.
Other South players include Cardinal Conference players Joel Sweat of Nitro and Will Hackney of Sissonville.
Other notable standouts on the South team are Bunky Brown of George Washington and Bryce Radford of Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
Michael Gray of Class A state champion Webster County and Matt Morrison of Charleston Catholic are the South coaches.
On the North roster are Fairmont Senior's Jalen Bridges and Zyon Dobbs.
Collins and the Chapmanville Tigers beat Fairmont Senior in each of the last two Class AA state championship games.
Robbie Strcula of Parkersburg Catholic and Jordan Toth of Lincoln are the coaches for the North All-Stars.
Collins' role and importance increased drastically this season as he led the 26-2 Tigers by averaging 15.8 points per game going into the state tournament.
In Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum, Collins led the Tigers with a 17-point effort, making all nine of his free throw attempts.
The All-State Collins tallied 17 points as well in Chapmanville's 85-54 state semifinal win and tossed in 13 points in the Tigers' 91-51 first round victory.
He was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammates Andrew Shull and Obinna Killen.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
North roster
Jalen Bridges, Fairmont Senior
Zyon Dobbs, Fairmont Senior
Gabe Zummo, Notre Dame
Griffin Phillips, Tyler Consolidated
Cam Selders, Morgantown
Daniel Woods, Trinity
Rodney Bucklew, University
Elliot White, Elkins
Cullen Cutright, Williamstown
Cameron Williams, Musselman
Joel Robertson, Trinity
Tyler West, Tyler Consolidated
Coaches: Robbie Strcula, Parkersburg Catholic and Jordan Toth, Lincoln
South roster
Robby Williams, Charleston Catholic
Devin Collins, Chapmanville
Bunky Brown, George Washington
Jay Moore, Greater Beckley
Noah Midkiff, Greenbrier West
Collin O'Dell, Greenbrier West
Joel Sweat, Nitro
Jacob Holliday, Richwood
Will Hackney, Sissonville
Tyler Gray, Webster
Dorian Groggs, Webster
Bryce Radford, Woodrow Wilson
Coaches: Michael Gray, Webster and Matt Morrison, Charleston Catholic